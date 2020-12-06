Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager Marries Girlfriend Madisyn Van Ham — See the Photos

The 26-year-old World Series champion and Madisyn Van Ham married at Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, near Nashville, Tennessee

Corey Seager is a married man!

The Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop married his girlfriend Madisyn Van Ham on Saturday in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, near Nashville.

The couple — who started dating while in high school — got engaged last December. Van Ham, 24, does social media for Melissa's Produce.

Seager, 26, and Van Ham's ceremony and reception were held at Saddle Woods Farm, as coordinated by Sara Fried, celebrity wedding planner and owner of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings.

In order to make the wedding safe for guests, temperature checks and COVID-19 screenings were performed on-site by a nurse. Guests also signed waivers upon arrival stating that they had no contact with anyone infected with COVID-19 within the last 14 days, that they have not exhibited symptoms and that they are attending the event at their own risk. Masks were required for all guests and wedding staff, and plexiglass dividers were set up at food stations.

Additionally, all attendees had to provide information for contact tracing should someone test positive within a week of the ceremony.

"Mady and Corey dated since high school and were so grateful to their friends and family attending the wedding (and celebrating Corey's double MVP of the World Series title!) that we had several conversations about taking the maximum precautions possible to keep everybody safe and healthy," Fried tells PEOPLE. "Our number one concern was the health and safety for the vendors and the guests."

For the big day, Van Ham wore a curve-hugging lace and mesh gown by Berta, later switching into a Olia Zavozina dress for the reception. Her bridesmaids wore gowns from Show Me Your Mumu.

The groom walked down the aisle in a tux by David August, also changing for the reception into a suit from Olia Zavozina. Groomsmen rented their ensembles from The Blk Tux.

The couple's sweet dog Hazel served as ring bearer, wearing an original Olia Zavozina tutu of her own.

Image zoom Corey Seager and Madisyn Van Ham | Credit: Jordan Voth

Image zoom Corey Seager and Madisyn Van Ham | Credit: Jordan Voth

Seager and Van Ham exchanged bands from JB Diamonds with a forest as a backdrop and a hay bale covered in flowers as the altar. "Mady has always dreamed of getting married among the trees outside, so despite the forecast of freezing weather, we brought in heaters and monogrammed blankets, and had a beautiful ceremony," Fried says. "The ceremony was extra special as Corey’s father officiated.”

Flowers for the bridal party and the ceremony and reception were done by Enchanted Florist, and guests listened to music by Viva La Strings for the ceremony and DJ Aaron Traylor for the reception.

The event space — which was covered in greenery and had a special custom moss and succulent wall, with twinkle lights twisted among even more greenery hanging overhead — was completed with rentals from Please Be Seated and Nashville Event Lighting, and guests enjoyed food from Chef's Market. Fried created a theme of elegant, rustic chic with "tons of personal touches representing Mady and Corey‘s love story," Fried says.

The entire evening was captured by photographer Jordan Voth and videographer White in Revery.

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Voth

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Voth

The couple's original wedding plans were forced to change due to the coronavirus pandemic to ensure the safety of their friends and loved ones. Seager says they were "constantly dealing with uncertainties." Planning their wedding as the U.S. fights the virus "made us focus on the most important thing: marrying each other," Van Ham tells PEOPLE.

Both say the aspect of their big day they wanted to perfect the most was food. "I’m such a foodie and good food is so important," Van Ham says. "It really creates the atmosphere and vibe of the night."

Image zoom Credit: Jordan Voth

Another important moment: their first and last dances. The couple's first dance was to “Here Tonight,” performed by Brett Young — the lyrics of which were also featured on a custom dessert display wall at the reception. They ended the evening dancing to Matt Stell singing his song "Prayed for You."

The grooms' 2020 World Series champions team wished him well on his big day, tweeting a photo of the couple and writing, "Adding another ring. Happy Wedding Day, Corey and Mady."