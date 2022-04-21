Clippers' Isaiah Hartenstein Is Engaged to Model Kourtney Kellar: 'Excited for the Next Part of Our Journey'
NBA player Isaiah Hartenstein started his off-season with a big life step!
Less than a week after wrapping up the season, the 23-year-old center for the Los Angeles Clippers proposed to Kourtney Kellar, his girlfriend of three years.
Hartenstein popped the question to Kellar, 31, on the beach in Malibu, California on Wednesday. "Excited for the next part of our journey!! Love you ❤️💍 @kourtney_kellar #foe," Hartenstein captioned his Instagram post announcing the news.
The NBA star enlisted Clippers video producer Isaiah King to capture the romantic outing, including a handful of adorable engagement photos after Kellar said yes.
Kellar also shared the news to followers on her Instagram account. The model penned her announcement in her fiancée's second language of German, writing, "Ich hab ja natürlich gesagt ❤️." In English, her words roughly translate to, "Of course I said 'yes.'"
Hartenstein was born in Oregon and in in 2008 his family relocated to Germany, where his father played professional basketball, according to his biography on NBA.com.
Hartenstein's Los Angeles teammates Luke Kennard and Norman Powell were among the first to congratulate the couple on the news, with Kennard commenting, "Congratulations brotha 🙌."
Kennard — who recently popped the question as well — shared his excitement for his newly engaged friends by writing, "Aye lets go!!"
Hartenstein and Kellar began their relationship in February 2019. The couple have both officially cited Valentine's Day as their anniversary in social media posts.
Kellar's 2020 Valentine's post on Instagram reads, "Happy one year, my love. Thank you for all of your patience, hard work & for always knowing how to make me smile. I love you @ipjh55."
Kellar and Hartenstein frequently make appearances on each other's social media accounts, including a viral TikTok Kellar posted showing a day in the life of an NBA girlfriend.
She's also a regularly attendee at his games rocking fan-made merchandise for her 7'-tall fiancé.
The pair live together in Los Angeles with their dog, Oui.