Los Angeles Chargers Donate $10,000 to High School Football Team That Lost Equipment in Fire

A Los Angeles area high school football team didn’t know if playing in the upcoming football season would be possible after a fire destroyed their equipment shed — but with help from the Chargers, they’ll be back on the field this fall as usual.

On July 17, Magnolia High School in Anaheim, California, lost all of their football equipment in a storage fire, according to a social media video from the Los Angeles Chargers.

“We had a regular practice on a Wednesday and two hours later I got calls from players that our athletic equipment shed was on fire. Our equipment was gone and we were a month away from starting [the] season,” Desmond Hernandez, Magnolia High School football head coach, said in the clip.

After hearing the devastating news, the Chargers knew they had to do something to make sure the team could play.

Magnolia High School isn’t just any Orange County school, especially for Chargers broadcaster Hank Bauer. He’s an alumni, giving the team an extra-special connection.

“That’s my high school, in Orange County. For the Chargers to reach out and do something, that’s really special,” Bauer said in the video.

This past Sunday, the pro athletes had the Magnolia High School team at training camp in Costa Mesa, where they presented the team with a surprise $10,000 check, CBS Los Angeles reported.

“High school football is very close to my heart. I love the local kids here and what it does for you guys,” Chargers General Manager Tom Telesco told the young players during the visit.