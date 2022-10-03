London Marathon Runner, 36, Dies After Collapsing Three Miles from Finish Line

The runner, a 36-year-old man from Southeast England, collapsed at the 23-mile mark, organizers said

By
Jason Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 3, 2022 03:29 PM
Members of the public during the TCS London Marathon. Picture date: Sunday October 2, 2022.
Photo: James Manning/PA Images via Getty

A male runner competing in the London Marathon on Sunday died after collapsing just three miles from the finish line.

According to the event's organizers, a 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed 23 miles into the 26.2-mile-long course.

"A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital," the organizers said in a statement.

"Everyone involved in the organization of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends," they continued.

Organizers did not identify the man or his cause of death, which they said would be determined by a medical examiner.

"The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes," they said in the message.

According to the Evening Standard, more than 40,000 people took part in the marathon.

It was only the third time in its history that the race was held in October, the outlet said. The event typically takes during the spring but was moved the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Amos Kipruto of Kenya won the men's race while Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia took the women's title.

Per CNN, Yehualaw, 23, became the youngest winner of the London Marathon after her victory on Sunday.

RELATED VIDEO: Runners Help New York City Marathon Participant Cross Finish Line

She crossed the finish line in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds for the third-fastest time in course history.

Kipruto, the men's race winner, finished in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds.

Related Articles
25 September 2022, Berlin: Athletics: Marathon, Decision(s) Marathon. Eliud Kipchoge crosses the finish line first at the BMW Berlin Marathon after 2:01:09 hours and thus a world record. On the left is Franziska Giffey (SPD), Berlin's governing mayor.
Eliud Kipchoge Shatters His Own World Record to Win the Berlin Marathon in 2:01:09
cyclist Sule Kangangi
Cyclist Sule Kangangu Dies in Crash During Vermont Bike Race: 'Kenya Has Lost a Champion'
Keira D'Amato of Team United States reacts as she crosses the finish line of the Women's Marathon on day four of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 18, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.
How Keira D'Amato Went from 'Hobby Jogger' Life to Breaking the American Marathon Record
Boston Marathon
Kenyan Runners Benson Kipruto and Diana Kipyokei Become First-Time Winners at 125th Boston Marathon
Annemiek Van Vleuten
Cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten 'Super Proud' to Win the First Tour de France Femmes in 33 Years
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Natxo Frances/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (13089693c) A Civil Guard vehicle is parked outside the venue of the Medusa Music Festival after a stage partially collapsed in the early morning hours due to strong winds, in the coastal city of Cullera, Valencia, Spain, 13 August 2022. At least one person died and 17 others were injured when part of the main stage collapsed shortly after 04 a.m. local time, the regional emergency services said. At least one dead as music festival stage collapses amid strong winds in Spain, Cullera - 13 Aug 2022
1 Dead, Dozens Injured in Spain After Music Festival Stage Collapse
Matt Walls (top) of England, George Jackson (L) of New Zealand and Joshua Duffy (R) of Australia crash during the Men's 15km Scratch Race on Day 3 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at the Lee Valley VeloPark in Birmingham, Britain, 31 July 2022. 2022 Commonwealth Games - Day 3, Birmingham, United Kingdom - 31 Jul 2022
Cyclist Jumps Barriers and Hits Spectators in High-Speed Crash at 2022 Commonwealth Games
mile race sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada and with some streets closures. The winners are Men: Teshome Asfaha, New York, NY Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 1:01:47. Women: Lily Anderson, Wilmington, DE Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 1:18:00. .Credit: Niyi Fote/Thenews2. 21 May 2022 Pictured: mile race sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada and with some streets closures. The winners are Men: Teshome Asfaha, New York, NY Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 1:01:47. Women: Lily Anderson, Wilmington, DE Ã¢â‚¬â€œ 1:18:00. .Credit: Niyi Fote/Thenews2. Photo credit: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342
30-Year-Old Runner Dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line, per FDNY
A handout combination photo made available by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police showing suspect Myles Sanderson
Suspect Who Allegedly Killed 10 in Saskatchewan, Canada, Stabbings Dies in Custody
Kenyan Runners Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir Win 50th New York City Marathon
Kenyan Runners Albert Korir and Peres Jepchirchir Win 50th New York City Marathon
Christy Turlington
See Them Go: Stars Who've Run the New York City Marathon
Michael Wardian
Ultramarathoner Michael Wardian Runs Across the U.S. in 62 Days: 'I Feel Like I Was Made to Do This'
Gold medalist Athing Mu of Team United States celebrates after the Women's 800m final at the 18th edition of the World Athletics Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, United States on July 24, 2022.
Athing Mu Narrowly Wins 800m Gold as Team USA Cleans Up with 33 Medals at World Championships
Chelsea Clinton New York marathon
Chelsea Clinton Celebrates with Her Parents Bill and Hillary After Completing N.Y.C. Marathon
MADISON, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 29: UW-Whitewater head coach Pat Miller and Derek Gray #4 look on in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers during the exhibition game at Kohl Center on October 29, 2021 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)
UW-Whitewater Basketball Star Derek Gray Dead at 20, Coach Remembers Him in Touching Tribute
May 21, 2022: The 2022 RBC Brooklyn Half is held in Brooklyn, NY. (Photo by Adam Hunger for NYRR)
Al Roker Runs Brooklyn Half Marathon, Gets Medal from Wife Deborah Roberts