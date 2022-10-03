Entertainment Sports London Marathon Runner, 36, Dies After Collapsing Three Miles from Finish Line The runner, a 36-year-old man from Southeast England, collapsed at the 23-mile mark, organizers said By Jason Hahn Jason Hahn Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 3, 2022 03:29 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: James Manning/PA Images via Getty A male runner competing in the London Marathon on Sunday died after collapsing just three miles from the finish line. According to the event's organizers, a 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed 23 miles into the 26.2-mile-long course. "A 36-year-old man from South East England collapsed between mile 23 and 24 and, although he received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance was on the scene within three minutes, he died later in hospital," the organizers said in a statement. "Everyone involved in the organization of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends," they continued. Organizers did not identify the man or his cause of death, which they said would be determined by a medical examiner. 22-Year-Old Man Dies While Competing in a Utah Marathon — Just 7 Months After His Wedding "The family has requested privacy and no further details will be released in accordance with their wishes," they said in the message. According to the Evening Standard, more than 40,000 people took part in the marathon. It was only the third time in its history that the race was held in October, the outlet said. The event typically takes during the spring but was moved the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 30-Year-Old Runner Dies at Brooklyn Half Marathon Finish Line, per FDNY Amos Kipruto of Kenya won the men's race while Yalemzerf Yehualaw of Ethiopia took the women's title. Per CNN, Yehualaw, 23, became the youngest winner of the London Marathon after her victory on Sunday. RELATED VIDEO: Runners Help New York City Marathon Participant Cross Finish Line She crossed the finish line in two hours, 17 minutes and 25 seconds for the third-fastest time in course history. Kipruto, the men's race winner, finished in two hours, four minutes and 39 seconds.