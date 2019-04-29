Marathon Runner Dressed as Big Ben Needs a Little Help Crossing the Finish Line – Watch

The AP reported that Bates' finishing time was 3 hours, 54 minutes and 21 seconds

By Lindsay Kimble
April 29, 2019 11:35 AM

A British man managed to run the entire 39th Annual London Marathon dressed in a Big Ben costume — though he got into some trouble crossing the finish line.

According to the Associated Press, Lukas Bates, 30, ran dressed as the iconic clocktower in a costume that towered five feet over his head.

Unfortunately, the costume’s height became an issue as Bates attempted to end his marathon, forcing the runner to eventually seek help from a marshal to duck his costume under the overhead scoreboard.

Lensi Photography/Splash

The AP reported that Bates’ finishing time was 3 hours, 54 minutes and 21 seconds.

“Having run the London Marathon four times previously, this year I decided I wanted to do something different, have a bit of fun and wear a crazy costume,” Bates said, according to the BBC.

Lensi Photography/Splash

He’s also not the first to attempt those 26.2 miles dressed in more festive garb.

Back in 2018, a man named Richard Mietz finished the Berlin Marathon 20 minutes faster than Bates while dressed as Lübeck, Germany’s Holstentor city gate, according to the AP.

Eliud Kipchoge of Kenya won the 2019 London Marathon men’s race with a time of 2 hours 2 minutes 37 seconds, while Brigid Kosgei dominated the women’s race with a time of 2 hours 18 minutes 20 seconds, according to the New York Times.

