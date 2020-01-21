Lolo Jones Jokes That Being Open About Her Virginity Was a 'Mistake': 'That Killed All My Dates'

Lolo Jones is looking for a partner who isn’t intimidated by her decisions — and her honesty.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old Olympian appeared on Kevin Hart’s Cold As Balls and opened up about her experiences with dating while choosing to remain abstinent until marriage.

Jones has often talked publicly about her virginity and her decision to refrain from having sex until marriage. However, while hanging out with Hart in the ice baths, the athlete admitted that being candid about that aspect of her life has posed some issues for her while dating.

“That was a mistake,” she joked with a sigh when Hart asked her about choosing to go public with her virginity. “That killed all my dates after that — like didn’t even have a chance. Like before, at least I had a chance.”

Jones went on to explain that before going public with her virginity, it was something she could reveal to potential partners whenever she felt was a good time in their relationship.

“Before, I’d tip-toe. Like, ‘Okay when is a good time to tell him? Like do I wait until he sees my personality a little bit or do I just drop the bomb?’ ” she explained further.

When the comedian asked Jones if she felt like her decision to remain abstinent has helped in her athletic career, she joked that it gave her “a higher level of intensity because I don’t have any pressure release so everybody knows me as stressed out.”

Jones has competed in three Olympics throughout her career — running hurdles during the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing and the 2012 Summer Olympic Games in London, and then trying her hand at bobsledding in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Sochi (making her one of the few athletes who has participated in both the winter and summer games).

Despite not bringing home a medal during any of those tournaments, Jones recently told Fansided that she’s not discouraged from competing in future games, as she is currently training to compete in the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“I think a lot my drive came from the fact that — if people know anything about my Olympic journey, people know that I’ve come so close to an Olympic medal so many times that I can honestly taste it,” she told the outlet. “So I think my drive comes from picking yourself up after defeat or failure.”

When asked about how her training has been going, Jones admitted that it’s been “tough.”

“We talk a lot about my age. I am competing against girls that are 10 years younger than me. I’m feeling the aches and pains of basically all the times I’ve crashed in a bobsled at 90 miles an hour, every hurdle hit I’ve had,” she told Fansided. “So it’s built up, but what’s great about it is the fact that I’m super strong and determined to finish out my goals.”