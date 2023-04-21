Olympian Lolo Jones Jokes That She's No Longer Twitter-Verified, but 'Verified on Bumble'

Twitter removed the coveted blue symbol from the accounts of some of its most prominent users on Thursday

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 21, 2023 03:41 PM
lolo jones
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Lolo Jones isn't opening her purse for an Elon Musk-issued checkmark.

The Olympian joked about losing her blue checkmark on Twitter after the platform changed its policy on verified accounts on Thursday.

"I'm verified on Bumble," Jones, 40, joked, referring to the popular dating app. "Pleas[e] RT this so I can pin this at the top of my Twitter and save 11 dollars a month on a blue check mark."

Jones signed off her tweet writing, "#thankyou lol" before adding a "#butserious" disclaimer.

Twitter, which previously had a verification badge in the shape of a blue checkmark used to distinguish businesses, government officials and celebrities, began removing the coveted symbol from many of its most prominent platform users on Thursday.

The change is part of a promise from Twitter CEO Musk, who said he would only allow those who paid $8 a month for the app's subscription service, Twitter Blue, to have the checkmark. As of April 20, all legacy checkmarks were removed, leaving only those who pay for Twitter Blue.

The overall sentiment around the loss of blue checkmarks doesn't seem to phase the users who have found success on Twitter over the years.

And some users who said they would not pay for Twitter Blue still have their checkmark, thanks to Musk. LeBron James tweeted last month, "If you know me I ain't paying the 5," in reference to a line from the Martin episode "Ain't Nuttin' Goin' on But the Rent."

But on Thursday, after celebs like Beyoncé, Lady Gaga and many more lost their checkmark, James' was still up. Musk explained that he was personally paying for the checks of some users, including James, William Shatner and Stephen King, who had also vowed not to pay.

Several other notable personalities who use the app to communicate with fans have reacted to the change since Thursday's update.

Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter incorporated her popular superhero character into her response by writing, "No blue checkmark? Okay, we'll settle this the old-fashioned way," alongside a GIF from the legendary film series.

The Game, whose blue checkmark has also been removed, took a more humorous approach tweeting, "Check gone but the checks still coming."

