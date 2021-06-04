Logan Paul, the YouTube star turned boxer, will fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida

Logan Paul vs. Floyd Mayweather: Here's Everything to Know About Their Fight on Sunday

A social media star will go up against one of the best boxers of all time this weekend.

On Sunday, Logan Paul will face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition match at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The pay-per-view event is one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Mayweather, 44, is known to many as the best boxer of his generation, having amassed a perfect 50-0 professional record. His last fight — a knockout win over UFC star Conor McGregor — was in 2017.

Paul, on the other hand, made a name for himself as a YouTube personality and previously fought fellow social media influencer, KSI, in 2019 (Paul lost that match). His brother Jake Paul, a social media star as well, has also transitioned to a boxing career.

Both Mayweather and Paul, 26, have checkered pasts. Back in 2010, Mayweather spent 90 days in prison on a domestic violence charge his late ex Josie Harris made against him. Mayweather later denied the abuse allegations, sparking Harris to sue the athlete for $20 million for defamation, The Washington Post reported at the time. Harris died in March 2020 before the conclusion of the case.

Paul faced scrutiny back in 2017 after he posted a YouTube video that appeared to show the body of an alleged suicide victim in Japan. Following the backlash, he deleted the video, apologized and filmed a suicide prevention PSA.

As ESPN notes, knockouts will be allowed in Sunday's fight, but there won't be an official winner for the match if it ends with both men on their feet. There will be eight three-minute rounds, both fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves, and there will be no judges or headgear, the outlet added.

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul

Left: Credit: CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Right: Credit: Cliff Hawkins/Getty

While many familiar with Mayweather may assume he has an obvious advantage, Paul has some things going for him — he is heavier, and stands a whole six inches taller than Mayweather, CBS Sports reported.

"Floyd came out of retirement, just to get re-retired," a confident Paul recently told ESPN of the upcoming match. "I'm about to beat the greatest fighter of all time."

"I'm going to play with Floyd, gonna dog him and hit him hard," he said, according to Yahoo Sports. "I'm going to break him down physically, mentally, everything."

For his part, Mayweather doesn't seem intimidated.

"Height doesn't win fights, fighting wins fights," Mayweather said, according to Complex. "And one thing that I know how to do is fight."

The undefeated fighter has even said he'll take it easy on Paul, at least in the first round.

"We want to give the people entertainment," he said. "If I wanted to, I could go out there and if I want to I could knock him out in the first round."