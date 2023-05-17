Logan Paul Celebrates First Anniversary with Girlfriend Nina Agdal: 'My Danish Queen'

WWE star Logan Paul and model Nina Agdal are celebrating their first anniversary as a couple!

On Wednesday, Paul, 28, posted a sweet tribute to the 31-year-old model to mark the occasion.

"One very special year with my Danish queen @ninaagdal," he wrote in the caption with a carousel of photos from the couple's first year together.

Agdal, 31, first went Instagram official with the podcast host and wrestler in December when she posted a romantic photo with Paul. "2022, the beginning of me and you," she wrote in the caption.

Agdal and Paul met in New York, she recently told the Daily Front Row. "We met at an event in NYC. I found out he was there and my gut was screaming that I had to say hi to him."

She continued, "I basically convinced him to meet me and my friends upstairs for a drink. I didn't want to walk downstairs because of my bad back. He came upstairs and we started joking around. It instantly felt like I had known him for years, and here we are. It was wild!"

Logan Paul

In April, Agdal, who previously dated Leonardo DiCaprio, posted a shot of her and Paul cozied up at a restaurant. "Obsessed with this boy," her caption said. Paul jumped into the comments to joke, "I'm a man."

Paul and Agdal were first linked romantically when TMZ spotted them out in London last summer.

The Danish model dated DiCaprio, 48, for one year before splitting in 2017. She then was in a relationship with Christie Brinkley's son Jack Brinkley-Cook for three years.

Paul dated Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D star Chloe Bennett for three months in 2018 before entering into a "serious" relationship with model Josie Canseco, who is the daughter of retired Major League Baseball player Jose Canseco.

Paul and Canseco, 26, were first spotted together in early 2020, holding hands while going for a stroll around the Rose Bowl Flea Market in Pasadena, California.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Michael Stewart/FilmMagic

Canseco and Paul dated throughout the COVID-19 lockdowns, which the wrestler told Entertainment Tonight was a major reason the couple got closer.

"It was as a crossing of L.A. circles," he explained. "She's over here and I'm over there and we crossed circles one night…It's f—ing serious. It's pretty serious."

Paul continued, "Relationships are about compromise. If you have a checklist and the person you're with checks off all those boxes, good for you. I envy that person. That is insane. I think the idea is to get in a relationship and grow with the person as they develop traits you are attracted to. [Josie], she definitely checks out the majority for sure. Just like me, we both have stuff to work on."