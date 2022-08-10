Little Leaguer Who Hugged Opposing Pitcher 'Just Wanted to Make Sure He Was Okay Too' After Hit

Isaiah Jarvis tells PEOPLE he "was just trying to be like Jesus" when he consoled an opposing pitcher whose pitch hit him in the head on Tuesday

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 10, 2022 05:29 PM

The 12-year-old Oklahoma Little Leaguer who went viral Wednesday for consoling an opposing pitcher with a hug says he "just wanted to make sure he was okay too."

Isaiah Jarvis, who was batting when Pearland, Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidentally hit him in the head with a pitch, tells PEOPLE that he's "doing good" and is trying to wrap his head around the viral response to his comforting hug.

The emotional moment happened in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final, after Shelton's errant pitch sent Jarvis to the ground. Jarvis clutched at his head before getting up and walking to the mound to hug the pitcher, who was crying.

"I was scared in the moment," Jarvis says, thinking back to the pitch. The Little Leaguer, who hopes to play baseball "at the highest possible level" when he's older, says he was worried he might have had a concussion and would be medically ruled out for the rest of the game.

Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths'
Isaiah Jarvis comforts Kaiden Shelton. ESPN

But moments later, it was Shelton he was worried about after he saw the pitcher crying and struggling to continue on the mound.

Live microphones on the field during ESPN's broadcast caught him consoling Shelton, even though he was on the opposing team, and telling him, "Hey, you're doing great," according to the network.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"I saw Kaiden was getting a little emotional up there and feeling bad for me," Jarvis says. "When I saw him getting emotional, I was just trying to be like Jesus and comfort him and really let him know I was okay. I just wanted to make sure he was okay too."

Shelton told Good Morning America on Wednesday that the hug "made me feel a lot better about myself at that moment," and that Jarvis told him to "just throw strikes and take deep breaths."

The Pearland, Texas coach changed pitchers soon after the hit-by-pitch, but Shelton continued to play and contributed on offense, according to an unofficial box score, recording two hits, two runs batted in and one run scored himself. His Texas team defeated Jarvis' Oklahoma squad 9-4 and advanced to the next round of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

But both players left Tuesday night's game feeling good, as their embrace on the mound was heralded by parents in the stands, ESPN's broadcasters and even former Major League Baseball players who later celebrated the show of sportsmanship on social media.

"I knew it would get some attention, because after the game my teammate's family was like, 'Zay, you're going viral right now!' But I didn't think it'd be this big," Jarvis laughs.

"I'm doing good today," he says, adding that it's "been a crazy day" with all the attention he's gotten online.

Jarvis' father Austin Jarvis, a college baseball coach at Carl Albert State College in their hometown of Poteau, says he's also proud and jokes his new job is now being his son's "PR guy" because of the flood of calls from newspapers and television shows. "It's been pretty crazy," he says. "We never thought we'd hear from this many people."

Jarvis, who was playing for Tulsa, Oklahoma's 12-and-under team before they were eliminated from the tournament, says he luckily only woke up with a small bruise on his head on Wednesday.

Both players exchanged numbers after the game, and Jarvis says Shelton is also "doing good today." Shelton's mom also called Jarvis on Wednesday to tell him "thank you" and that she's glad he's doing better

Jarvis' mom, Stephenie Nevener, wrote on social media that "anyone who knows [Isaiah] isn't surprised. It's who he is! He is kind. He is loving. He is compassionate-and always has been," adding that she's "one proud momma."

The soon-to-be-seventh grader credits both his parents for teaching him the importance of sportsmanship. "My dad always tells his players to put others before yourself and treat other people how you want to be treated," Jarvis says. "I was really glad I was able to put that into action."

Related Articles
Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths'
Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths'
Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Proposes to Girlfriend After MLB's All-Star Game: '2 of My Dreams Come True'
Gerrit Cole
Yankees Star Gerrit Cole Talks 'Weird Stuff' the Team Does to 'Create Magic' Before and During a Game
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl
Mariners Angels Baseball
6 Players, 2 Managers Ejected During Angels-Mariners Game After Brawl Erupts on the Field
Christiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo Apologizes for 'Outburst' Involving Teen Fan Following Manchester United Game
Ella Bruning, Mo'ne Davis
Herstory Makers: Mo'ne Davis Connects with 11-Year-Old Ella Bruning for Ceremonial First Pitch at LLWS
Chris Bassitt
Oakland A's Pitcher Chris Bassitt Hit by Line Drive, Needs Surgery After Suffering Facial Fracture
Charlie Morton #50 of the Atlanta Braves looks on against the Houston Astros during the second inning in Game One of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 26, 2021 in Houston, Texas
Braves' Pitcher Charlie Morton Plays on Broken Leg During World Series: 'He Sacrificed Himself'
Kevin Burkhardt
Home-Field Advantage Is Back! Fox MLB's Kevin Burkhardt Teases What to Expect from World Series
Hank Aaron Jr. who is accompanied by siblings, Gaile, Dorinda and Lary Aaron, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Three of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Atlanta Braves Honor Hank Aaron and His Family with Emotional Tribute Ceremony During World Series
Photo of high school football player helping opponent goes viral
High School Football Player Goes Viral for Helping Injured Opponent During Game
kevin costner
Kevin Costner Makes Epic Entrance Through the Cornfield at MLB Field of Dreams Game: 'Is This Heaven?'
Albert Almora Jr.
2-Year-Old Hit by Foul Ball at Astros' Game Suffered Seizure and Fractured Skull, Her Lawyer Says
Image
Mo'ne Davis: 5 Things to Know About the History-Making Little League Pitcher
astros-win-4-2000
Former Houston Astros Player Claims Team Cheated by Using Camera to Steal Signs During 2017 Season