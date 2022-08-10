Little Leaguer Who Hugged Opposing Pitcher 'Just Wanted to Make Sure He Was Okay Too' After Hit

The 12-year-old Oklahoma Little Leaguer who went viral Wednesday for consoling an opposing pitcher with a hug says he "just wanted to make sure he was okay too."

Isaiah Jarvis, who was batting when Pearland, Texas pitcher Kaiden Shelton accidentally hit him in the head with a pitch, tells PEOPLE that he's "doing good" and is trying to wrap his head around the viral response to his comforting hug.

The emotional moment happened in the bottom of the first inning of Tuesday's Little League Southwest Regional Playoff final, after Shelton's errant pitch sent Jarvis to the ground. Jarvis clutched at his head before getting up and walking to the mound to hug the pitcher, who was crying.

"I was scared in the moment," Jarvis says, thinking back to the pitch. The Little Leaguer, who hopes to play baseball "at the highest possible level" when he's older, says he was worried he might have had a concussion and would be medically ruled out for the rest of the game.

Isaiah Jarvis comforts Kaiden Shelton. ESPN

But moments later, it was Shelton he was worried about after he saw the pitcher crying and struggling to continue on the mound.

Live microphones on the field during ESPN's broadcast caught him consoling Shelton, even though he was on the opposing team, and telling him, "Hey, you're doing great," according to the network.

"I saw Kaiden was getting a little emotional up there and feeling bad for me," Jarvis says. "When I saw him getting emotional, I was just trying to be like Jesus and comfort him and really let him know I was okay. I just wanted to make sure he was okay too."

Shelton told Good Morning America on Wednesday that the hug "made me feel a lot better about myself at that moment," and that Jarvis told him to "just throw strikes and take deep breaths."

The Pearland, Texas coach changed pitchers soon after the hit-by-pitch, but Shelton continued to play and contributed on offense, according to an unofficial box score, recording two hits, two runs batted in and one run scored himself. His Texas team defeated Jarvis' Oklahoma squad 9-4 and advanced to the next round of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

But both players left Tuesday night's game feeling good, as their embrace on the mound was heralded by parents in the stands, ESPN's broadcasters and even former Major League Baseball players who later celebrated the show of sportsmanship on social media.

"I knew it would get some attention, because after the game my teammate's family was like, 'Zay, you're going viral right now!' But I didn't think it'd be this big," Jarvis laughs.

"I'm doing good today," he says, adding that it's "been a crazy day" with all the attention he's gotten online.

Jarvis' father Austin Jarvis, a college baseball coach at Carl Albert State College in their hometown of Poteau, says he's also proud and jokes his new job is now being his son's "PR guy" because of the flood of calls from newspapers and television shows. "It's been pretty crazy," he says. "We never thought we'd hear from this many people."

Jarvis, who was playing for Tulsa, Oklahoma's 12-and-under team before they were eliminated from the tournament, says he luckily only woke up with a small bruise on his head on Wednesday.

Both players exchanged numbers after the game, and Jarvis says Shelton is also "doing good today." Shelton's mom also called Jarvis on Wednesday to tell him "thank you" and that she's glad he's doing better

Jarvis' mom, Stephenie Nevener, wrote on social media that "anyone who knows [Isaiah] isn't surprised. It's who he is! He is kind. He is loving. He is compassionate-and always has been," adding that she's "one proud momma."

The soon-to-be-seventh grader credits both his parents for teaching him the importance of sportsmanship. "My dad always tells his players to put others before yourself and treat other people how you want to be treated," Jarvis says. "I was really glad I was able to put that into action."