Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson Taken Off Breathing Tube as He Recovers from Brain Injury

"Easton keeps proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is," his family wrote on Facebook

By
Natasha Dye
Published on August 17, 2022 02:18 PM
Easton Oliverson, Little League player
Easton Oliverson. Photo: Facebook

Utah Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is making substantial progress in his road to recovery after the 12-year-old athlete fractured his skull falling from a bunk bed early Monday morning.

According to a Facebook account set up by his family to provide updates on Oliverson's condition, results from the young athlete's MRI scan came out "very promising," which they said is "a big step" in the boy's recovery.

"Easton keeps proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is," the family said Tuesday. Additionally, the young baseball player from Utah's Snow Canyon team is no longer relying on a breathing tube as of Tuesday evening, which his family calls "a big step" in his recovery.

"The prayers are working! Please keep them coming," the post concluded, acknowledging the hundreds of social media users who have been concerned for Oliverson since his fall.

On Tuesday morning, the family shared an update soon after Oliverson got out of surgery. "Just 36 hours ago, Easton was 30 minutes from passing away," the family said, according to TMZ Sports.

"Now 36 hours later, he has a team of Trauma 1 doctors who are in absolute awe of his tremendous progress. One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more." The boy's father, Jace Oliverson, also said that his son's pupils "were extremely dilated with the piece of skull removed and hematoma removed and the bleeding being stopped they've come back down and seem to be functioning normally."

Spencer Oliverson, a cousin of Jace's, thanked everyone for their prayers and promised to provide updates on his condition, as hundreds of online users have been closely following the boy's progress since the fall. "Miracles happen and it's all thanks to prayer," Spencer wrote on social media.

RELATED VIDEO: Little Leaguer, 12, Undergoes Emergency Surgery for Brain Injury After Falling from Bunk Bed

Easton fell early Monday morning from the top of a bunk bed at the Williamsport, Pennsylvania dormitory where he and his Snow Canyon teammates were staying ahead of their first game in the Little League World Series, according to multiple reports.

Easton was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. He spent Tuesday in intensive care, his family said, as doctors waited for the swelling in his brain to go down. The pitcher and outfielder also had fractures to his skull and cheekbone.

"He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he's at, but the doctors are all really positive," Easton's uncle, Spencer Beck, told the Salt Lake Tribune. "All of the steps moving forward have been good so far."

