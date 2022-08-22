Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson's CT Scan is '​​Normal' Following Second Fall: 'Yet Another Miracle'

The 12-year-old Little Leaguer who suffered serious injuries following a fall from his bunk bed last week is recovering after a second fall, his family said.

Easton Oliverson fell from the top of a bunk bed at the Williamsport, Pennsylvania dormitory where he and his Snow Canyon teammates were staying ahead of their first game in the Little League World Series, according to multiple reports.

Oliverson was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and has since been recovering.

Over the weekend, an Instagram page set up to share updates on the boy's journey said that Oliverson had hit his head again.

"In most recoveries, you often hear the term 'two steps forward, one step back.' Last night, Easton got up to go to the bathroom by himself (he isn't supposed to do this). While doing so, he fell down," the post said. "He told Nancy and the doctors that he fell on his butt, and then hit his head. They are going to perform another CT scan today to make sure that his fall didn't cause any swelling."

A post made later that day from the account, named @miraclesfortank shared that the results came back "normal."

The follow-up post read, "We feel so grateful and blessed to have witnessed yet another miracle in Easton's recovery!"

Jace Oliverson, Easton's father, told The Associated Press on Sunday night that his son was expected to fly back Tuesday to Utah, where he will remain in a hospital.

"I'm just grateful that he's still alive because I was pretty much told he had a zero percent chance to live," Jace said. "We feel very fortunate."

He continued, "There is a chance of a full recovery. It's just a matter of how long and the therapy he's going to receive. We're just asking for prayers. Continuous prayers."

Following Easton's initial fall, he suffered swelling in his brain and fractures to his skull and cheekbone.

Last Tuesday, the family released an update about the Little Leaguer's prognosis.

"Just 36 hours ago, Easton was 30 minutes from passing away," the family said, according to TMZ Sports. "Now 36 hours later, he has a team of Trauma 1 doctors who are in absolute awe of his tremendous progress. One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more."

The family shared more details Tuesday to a Facebook account set up to provide updates on his condition where, they said the results from the MRI scan came out "very promising," which they said is "a big step" in the boy's recovery.

"Easton keeps proving himself to be the fighter we have always known he is," the family said Tuesday. Additionally, the young baseball player from Utah's Snow Canyon team is no longer relying on a breathing tube as of Tuesday evening, which his family calls "a big step" in his recovery.

While there was a GoFundMe set up in Easton's name, a post from @miraclesfortank explained that they do not know who is behind that page and instead refer those who wish to make donations to the family to Venmo.

Easton's team, Snow Canyon, was the first team ever from Utah to make the Little League World Series, AP reported. The team, who welcomed Easton's 10-year-old brother to take his place on the roster, was eliminated from the series Sunday after a 10-2 loss to the team from Iowa.