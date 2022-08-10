Little Leaguer Comforts Pitcher Who Hit Him in Head with Ball: 'Just Throw Strikes and Take Deep Breaths'

Kaiden Shelton and Isaiah Jarvis connected on the mound during a Little League World Series game

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on August 10, 2022 11:20 AM
Two Little League baseball players came together for a feel-good moment at the Little League World Series Southwest Region Tournament championship game.

On Tuesday, Pearland, Texas Little League pitcher Kaiden Shelton hit Tulsa, Oklahoma National Little League's Isaiah Jarvis in the head with a pitch during the bottom of the first inning. The pitch connected with Jarvis' left ear flap, sending the batter's helmet flying and Jarvis to the ground, according to video of the play shared on Twitter and obtained by ABC-13.

Jarvis appeared fine after the hit-by-pitch and took first base as assigned, but when he noticed that Shelton had grown emotional on the mound, he actually called time out and went to the pitcher to encourage him.

"Hey, you're doing just great," Jarvis can be heard telling Shelton as a Pearland coach who wore a hot microphone during the game approached the mound during a time out, according to the clip.

"I thought he was really hurt, but when he started walking up to me… it looked like he was better, but I thought he was going to throw a punch or something like that," Shelton told Good Morning America on Wednesday.

"He hugged me and it made me feel a lot better about myself at that moment," he added, saying that Jarvis told him to "'just throw strikes and take deep breaths.'"

"I wanted to go up there because we're pretty good friends... so I went up there and I gave him a hug," Jarvis added GMA on Wednesday. "We're all brothers… baseball, it's just a game."

While Shelton's hit-by-pitch led to Oklahoma taking a 4-3 lead after the first inning Tuesday, Pearland Little League rebounded and ultimately won the six-inning game, 9-4, to send the Texas 12-and-under team to the Little League World Series as the Southwest's representative, according to Little League.

Shelton only pitched the first two thirds of the first inning, but he went on to contribute at the plate with two hits, two runs batted in and one run scored himself during Pearland's victory, according to an unofficial game box score.

Pearland Little League next heads to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series, which runs from Aug. 17 - 28, according to the tournament's website. The tournament consists of 10 U.S. based Little League baseball teams and 10 international teams.

Pearland will play the Mid-East region's champion on Aug. 18 for its first LLWS tournament game. The Mid-East region championship, scheduled for Aug. 12, will feature Naamans Little League from Wilmington, Delaware, and the winner of Thursday's elimination game between Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C, according to the LLWS.

