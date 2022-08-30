Little Leaguer, 12, Heads Home After Emergency Surgery for Brain Injury After Falling from Bunk Bed

Easton Oliverson is finally heading home.

The 12-year-old, who fell from a bunk bed at a Little League World Series dorm and suffered a skull fracture two weeks ago, is set to be released from a Pennsylvania hospital on Tuesday, his family confirmed on Instagram.

On Monday, Oliversons posted photos of Easton with with two of his doctors and videos showing his improved motor skills.

"There are no adequate words that we can use to describe the gratitude that we have for these two men- the doctors that saved Easton's life," the caption read. "They have executed each step in Easton's journey from the first night until now with love, precision, intelligence, and care. We have, and will always have the utmost respect for these two men. Jace, Nancy, and our entire family will FOREVER be grateful for everything they have done for Easton the past two weeks."

Sharing the good news, the statement confirmed that Easton and his mom, Nancy, were set to leave Danville for Salt Lake City the next day.

Easton Oliverson/Instagram

"We can't wait to have them just a little bit closer to home," the statement said. "While this is a great step forward, it's bittersweet leaving behind the people that have put their heart and souls into Easton's recovery. THANK YOU to each and every individual at Geisinger Hospital who played a role in taking care of, and saving our boy.🤍"

On Aug. 15, Easton was airlifted to Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital and underwent emergency surgery after a freak fall from the top bunk bed in his dormitory, where he and his Snow Canyon Little League teammates were staying on the eve of the World Series.

After initially being placed in the intensive care unit, his family said his prognosis continued to improve.

"He went through pretty traumatic surgery to get to where he's at, but the doctors are all really positive," Oliverson's uncle, Spencer Beck, told the Salt Lake Tribune at the time. "All of the steps moving forward have been good so far."

The family told TMZ Sports that "Easton was 30 minutes from passing away," but that a team of Trauma 1 doctors were "in absolute awe of his tremendous progress."

Easton Oliverson. Facebook

The statement continued, "One of his doctors said that everything they have hoped Easton to be able to do in the last 12 hours, he has done and more."

But family and friends revealed on August 21 that the boy had fallen and hit his head again.

"In most recoveries, you often hear the term 'two steps forward, one step back.' Last night, Easton got up to go to the bathroom by himself (he isn't supposed to do this). While doing so, he fell down," the family said on Instagram. "He told Nancy and the doctors that he fell on his butt, and then hit his head. They are going to perform another CT scan today to make sure that his fall didn't cause any swelling."

Fortunately, the scans were clear. Along the way, the boy's story has drawn widespread attention, with the young baseball player receiving well-wishes from his sports heroes including Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell, and the BYU football team, local outlet KSL reported.

The Oliversons concluded their most recent update Monday by adding that Easton has a long road to recovery ahead.

"While Tank is making great strides, he still has a long road ahead of him. Please keep praying! We love you all!" the Instagram post concluded.