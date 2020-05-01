Little League World Series Makes 'Heartbreaking Decision' to Cancel for First Time in History

Little League International Board of Directors said it will "be back stronger than ever in 2021"

The Little League World Series is benching its 2020 tournament.

On Thursday, organizers of the annual youth baseball competition announced that due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, this year's World Series event would be officially canceled. Little League called the decision "disappointing" and "difficult," as it marked the first time it's been canceled since it was formed in 1947.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Delivering this news comes with a very heavy heart. We have never had to cancel our World Series tournaments, but, right now, as our world comes together, we must do everything we can to help stem the spread of this deadly virus,” said Hugh E. Tanner, Little League International Board of Directors chairman, in a recent statement.

"While we take this pause from the World Series and Regional Tournaments this summer," Tanner continued. "We are committed to working with our volunteers and staff to continue to provide an unparalleled youth sports experience to all children and be back stronger than ever in 2021."

RELATED: A Running List of Every Festival, Sporting Event and Show Canceled or Postponed in the Wake of the Coronavirus

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

The league cited travel restrictions as well as social distancing orders in different regions that would prevent teams from playing qualifying games and becoming eligible in the tournament.

Little League Baseball was to be held in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania; Little League Softball in Greenville, North Carolina; with other Little League World Series events in California, Michigan, Washington, South Carolina and Delaware.

Next year was intended to be the 75th annual Little League World Series event, but with the 2020 cancelation, that feat will now be achieved in 2022, given the tournament resumes as planned in 2021.

RELATED VIDEO: Sports Reporter Interviews College Mascot Dogs via Video Chat

RELATED: 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee Canceled Due to COVID-19: 'Our Hearts Go Out to the Spellers'

The 2020 MLB Little League Classic, intended for August 23 between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, has also been canceled.

“This is a heartbreaking decision for everyone at Little League International, but more so for those millions of Little Leaguers who have dreamt of one day playing in one of our seven World Series events,” Stephen D. Keener, president and CEO of Little League, added in the Little League statement.

Keener continued: "After exhausting all possible options, we came to the conclusion that because of the significant public health uncertainty that will still exist several months from now, and with direction from Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, as well as senior public health officials and government leaders from locations where our other six World Series are held, as well as their qualifying regional tournaments, it will not be possible to proceed with our tournaments as we’ve hosted them for nearly 75 years."

Little League also committed to donating $1.2 million to support local leagues affected by the pandemic.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.