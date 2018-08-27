Hawaii Defeats South Korea to Win Little League World Series — and They've Got a Very Special Fan

Aloha victory!

Hawaii won the Little League World Series over the weekend, defeating South Korea 3-0 on Sunday in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The annual series gave Hawaii its third win and Honolulu its first, according to Sports Illustrated.

Mana Lau Kong — who plays as number 19 — hit a home run in the bottom of the first inning, CBS News reported, later scoring two more runs before the end of the game.

“It was great,” the young team’s pitcher Ka’olu Holt told the Associated Press, “because we all knew that pitcher was tough to hit.”

Kong also added to the AP, “It felt really great because barely any Hawaii teams get to be in this moment and feel what it feels like meeting other people from around the world, to playing baseball against them too.”

“Someone asked me, what’s the strength of the team, and I honestly have to say, it’s that they play as a team,” the Hawaii team’s manager, Gerald Oda, said to the outlet. “Ka’olu pitching, or Aukai (Kea) pitching, Mana hitting a home run, it’s everybody just doing the best that they can do. Once they bought in and once they accepted their roles, it makes my job a lot easier.”

The team has notable fans — including former president Barack Obama, who was born in Honolulu and has repeatedly returned to Hawaii. The former president tweeted, “Congratulations to Hawaii for winning the Little League World Series! You make America very proud.”

Shane Victorino, a former MLB player from Hawaii, also tweeted, “So proud of you boys.” He added, “way to make Hawaii Proud!!!”

Kirk Caldwell, the mayor of Honolulu, also praised the hometown team, writing on Twitter, “What a ride for the Honolulu All Stars at the ⁦@LittleLeague World Series⁩!!! World and US Champions after defeating S. Korea today. All of Hawaiʻi is proud and you are great ambassadors of Aloha. I think a parade is in order!”

Holt told the AP that he has big plans after his victory: “I want to go to the beach.”