Little Boy Wearing Tom Brady Jersey Meets the Quarterback and Wonders, 'Who's That?'

While Tom Brady may have one of the most recognizable faces on the planet, the five-time Super Bowl champion apparently still has to put in some work to earn recognition from his youngest fans!

In a hilarious video posted to the New England Patriots‘ Twitter account on Thursday, Brady is seen greeting fans at MetLife Stadium before facing off against the New York Giants in their last game before the start of the season. As Brady makes his way down the line, a young boy — wearing the athlete’s No. 12 jersey — was filmed turning to a relative to ask, “Who’s that?” seconds before the legendary quarterback walks up.

The family member quickly says, “It’s Tom Brady!” just as the quarterback signs his autograph and compliments the boy’s “nice jersey.” Whether he was able to grasp the magnitude of the moment or not, the young Pats fan still had a beaming smile on his face as Brady, 41, stood just inches away.

As Brady’s fans have proven before, there are countless ways to react when coming face-to-face with the future Hall of Famer. Take 19-year-old Megan Uhrynowski, who got Brady’s autograph tattooed on her forearm when she had a run-in with the quarterback at Gillette Stadium.

“Getting Brady’s autograph was the most amazing thing that has ever happened to me so far,” she told PEOPLE in August. “I mean, it was unbelievable seeing him so close and have him look me in the eye and actually touch me.”

“It was an experience I will never forget,” Uhrynowski added. “I literally fall in love with the tattoo more and more, and I have zero regrets for getting it — it’s going to be a part of me for the rest of my life.”

The Patriots went on to beat the Giants 17-12 on Thursday, and now look to kick off the regular season on September 9 against the Houston Texans.