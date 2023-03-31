Lisa Leslie Shares Daily Affirmations She Uses to Motivate Herself: 'Positive Energy Is So Contagious'

The former WNBA star tells PEOPLE she reminds herself, "Somebody's gotta be the best, so why not me?"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 04:12 PM

Lisa Leslie relies on positive affirmations to keep herself ready for anything.

The former WNBA star, 50, has perfected the art of the pep talk through her years in basketball, and now she's sharing her secrets to staying calm, cool and collected with PEOPLE.

"Somebody's gotta be the best, so why not me?," Leslie says, before breaking down exactly how she centers herself to prepare for a big moment.

Leslie advises, "Take three deep breaths. Let's find a positive affirmation that can you help you every single day, something that you can really settle into that makes you smile."

Lisa Leslie attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Ethan Miller/Getty

She continues, "Because for me, positive energy is so contagious and I think starting our days off with some sort of mantra or quote that really is inspiring, can really help you get through the moment."

The former WNBA star is currently the head coach for Triplets in the BIG3 basketball league. She also appears as a studio analyst for the NBA's Orlando Magic team.

When it comes to the many hats she wears, Leslie has more specific mantras she uses to stay focused.

As an athlete, Leslie reminds herself, "We put our shoe on one foot at a time, just like every other woman who's out here, and we all have equal opportunity to that ball, but today it's my ball."

And as a businesswoman, Leslie says she breaks down her responsibilities into separate goals. "I love to set goals — short-term goals and goals I want to achieve within one year. When I set those goals, it's still somebody that's got to be the best, so why not me?"

PEOPLE Pep Talks, presented by e.l.f. Cosmetics, brings interviews with athletes that give sports-inspired motivation to women. Whether you're going on an interview, taking on a daunting task, getting ready for a date or just having a bad day, #GoPepYourelf

