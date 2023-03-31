Lisa Leslie Says 'Nobody Is Safe Right Now' in March Madness Tournament: 'That's The Beauty Of It'

The Final Four March Madness matchups have been decided and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie thinks anything could happen on the court this weekend.

While promoting her partnership with DraftKings, the retired basketball star, 50, tells PEOPLE that this year's Final Four matchups are more exciting than ever for multiple reasons.

"First, I think it's just such an exciting time of year, but because of these games and the parity that has happened throughout the tournament, we have no idea really who's going to win on the men's or women's side — and that's the beauty of it," says Leslie.

The two-time WNBA champion thinks this year's tournament is especially exciting because of how the game of basketball, especially at a collegiate level, has progressed. "The talent level has been so high, from the three-point shots made to the upsets that we've seen from number one seeds, everything, it's just all been exciting," she says.

In previous years, "We've been able to pick, especially on the women's side," who will likely win, says Leslie. "But I'm telling you, nobody is safe right now."

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

The uncertainty of this year's competition only makes Leslie more excited to encourage fans to bet responsibly with DraftKings. "I'm so happy to join this sports betting industry right because that's changing the game," Leslie says.

For the first time, DraftKings launched a women's tournament bracket pool for customers anywhere in the U.S. to participate. For each entry, DraftKings is donating $1 up to $25,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation.

Leslie says this kind of tangible investment into women's sports in a way that fans can get excited about was all she needed to partner with the betting company.

"As we get to a place of equality, that's really how we're going to get there, by having a major brand like DraftKings really take the time to look at women's sports and say, 'Hey, how can we help elevate it just the way we have done for the men?' "

DraftKings has "really stepped up to the plate," says Leslie. "I love that because if we can get more people, men and women invested in watching and supporting and betting for fun and betting responsibly, of course, then I think it's a win-win."