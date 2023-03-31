Lisa Leslie Says 'Nobody Is Safe Right Now' in March Madness Tournament: 'That's The Beauty Of It'

The WNBA legend says in previous years, "We've been able to pick, especially on the women's side, but I'm telling you, nobody is safe right now"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on March 31, 2023 12:37 PM
Lisa Leslie attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party at Talking Stick Resort on February 11, 2023 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty

The Final Four March Madness matchups have been decided and WNBA legend Lisa Leslie thinks anything could happen on the court this weekend.

While promoting her partnership with DraftKings, the retired basketball star, 50, tells PEOPLE that this year's Final Four matchups are more exciting than ever for multiple reasons.

"First, I think it's just such an exciting time of year, but because of these games and the parity that has happened throughout the tournament, we have no idea really who's going to win on the men's or women's side — and that's the beauty of it," says Leslie.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The two-time WNBA champion thinks this year's tournament is especially exciting because of how the game of basketball, especially at a collegiate level, has progressed. "The talent level has been so high, from the three-point shots made to the upsets that we've seen from number one seeds, everything, it's just all been exciting," she says.

In previous years, "We've been able to pick, especially on the women's side," who will likely win, says Leslie. "But I'm telling you, nobody is safe right now."

Judge Lisa Les in the 2023 NBA All Star AT&T Slam Dunk Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Tim Nwachukwu/Getty

The uncertainty of this year's competition only makes Leslie more excited to encourage fans to bet responsibly with DraftKings. "I'm so happy to join this sports betting industry right because that's changing the game," Leslie says.

For the first time, DraftKings launched a women's tournament bracket pool for customers anywhere in the U.S. to participate. For each entry, DraftKings is donating $1 up to $25,000 to the Women's Sports Foundation.

Leslie says this kind of tangible investment into women's sports in a way that fans can get excited about was all she needed to partner with the betting company.

"As we get to a place of equality, that's really how we're going to get there, by having a major brand like DraftKings really take the time to look at women's sports and say, 'Hey, how can we help elevate it just the way we have done for the men?' "

DraftKings has "really stepped up to the plate," says Leslie. "I love that because if we can get more people, men and women invested in watching and supporting and betting for fun and betting responsibly, of course, then I think it's a win-win."

Related Articles
A'ja Wilson #22 of the Las Vegas Aces poses for a portrait during 2021 WNBA Media Day at the Michelob Ultra Arena on May 2, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Aces Star A'ja Wilson Says She Learned to Ignore the Internet Trolls: 'Let Me Focus on My Fanbase'
Princeton v Arizona, Blake Peters
Upsets Broke Over 20 Million March Madness Brackets on Day One of the Tournament
Fairleigh Dickinson University Scrambles to Get Marching Band After Shocking Win Over Purdue. https://twitter.com/CBSSports/status/1637632362191421441?s=20. CBS Sports
Dayton Pep Band Learns FDU Fight Song in Minutes to Cheer Them on During Shocking March Madness Upset
Tom Brady poses at the premiere of the '80 For Brady' movie
Tom Brady Acquires Ownership Interest in WNBA's Las Vegas Aces After NFL Retirement: 'An Honor'
Domino’s Is Offering Half Price Pizzas All Week Long to Celebrate March Madness
Domino's Is Offering Half Price Pizzas All Week Long to Celebrate March Madness
Kelsey Plum Recalls 'Lack of Representation' for Girls When She Was Growing Up: 'Visibility is Huge'
Kelsey Plum Recalls 'Lack of Representation' for Girls While Growing Up: 'Visibility Is Huge'
Colton Underwood Talks Advocating for Athletes' Mental Health in Congress exclu
Colton Underwood Talks Lobbying Congress to 'Protect Student-Athlete' Mental Health
Magic Johnson, LeBron James
Magic Johnson Says 'It Hurts Fans and Parents' When NBA Superstars Sit Out Games
Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol
NBA Hall-of-Famer Pau Gasol Named Recipient of 2023 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award
Kevin Hart
Kevin Hart Is Hoping for a Second Super Bowl Win for His Eagles 'During My Time on This Earth'
Candace Parker
Candace Parker Talks Signing with Las Vegas Aces to Be Closer to Family: 'The Most Important'
CBS announcers Billy Packer, left, and Jim Nantz laugh during a break in the championship game in the Big Ten basketball tournament in Indianapolis, . Packer, an Emmy award-winning college basketball broadcaster who covered 34 Final Fours for NBC and CBS, died Thursday night, Jan. 26, 2023. He was 82. Packer's son, Mark, told The Associated Press that his father had been hospitalized in Charlotte, N.C., for the past three weeks and had several medical issues, and ultimately succumbed to kidney failure Obit Packer Basketball, Indianapolis, United States - 12 Mar 2006
Longtime College Basketball Announcer Billy Packer Dead at 82
Natalie Portman and her family performs the coin toss before a game between San Diego Wave FC and Angel City FC at Titan Stadium on March 19, 2022 in Fullerton, California
Celebrities Who Own Sports Teams
Kelsey Plum WNBA Finals
Kelsey Plum Admits Winning WNBA Championship Hasn't 'Fully Set In Yet': 'Sometimes I Forget'
Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers Celebs
LeBron James Becomes Second NBA Player in History to Score 38,000 Points as He Closes in on All-Time Record
Loyola v Kansas State
March Madness Icon Sister Jean Shares Her Wisdom at Age 103 in 'Exciting and Emotional' New Memoir