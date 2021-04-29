John Stamos stars as a college basketball coach who is demoted to a girls' high school team in the new Disney+ series, Big Shot

Twelve years after Lisa Leslie retired from the WNBA at the end of the 2009 season, the former professional basketball player is proving that she still has what it takes.

In a PEOPLE exclusive clip of a game of HORSE played between Leslie, 48, and John Stamos in promotion of the actor's latest gig — starring in Disney+'s series Big Shot — the former athlete schools the actor, 57, as the duo go head to head for a basketball scrimmage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

After expressing their admiration for one another, Stamos and Leslie begin their face-off by coming up with creative ways to shoot the ball, with both acing each move made during the first few throws.

But, as the game goes on and the shots became more challenging, Leslie continues to dominate while the Fuller House alum struggles to stay alive. "Are you supposed to get this tired during HORSE?" Stamos quips at one point.

By the end of the clip, Stamos misses his final shot and declares Leslie the winner of the game, as the pair discuss the impact of his new series, which Stamos says touches on preconceived notions of "girls in sports."

Lisa Leslie Schools Big Shot's John Stamos in a Game of HORSE — Watch Credit: Disney Plus

Big Shot, which premiered on Disney's streaming service earlier this month, follows the story of coach Marvyn Korn — who is played by Stamos — as he takes a job at an all-girls high school to coach a youth basketball team after he is let go from the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

For his latest project, Stamos recently told Extra he knew "nothing about sports" before taking on the role in Big Shot, as he isn't exactly a sports buff.

"It's embarrassing," he said. "I didn't play sports. I don't know about them."

So, in an effort to learn more about coaching and playing the game, Stamos told the outlet that he took some lessons from Los Angeles Lakers legend Jerry West.