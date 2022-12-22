Instagram Photo of Lionel Messi Holding World Cup Trophy Is Now the Most-Liked Ever, Beating Image of an Egg

"CHAMPIONS OF THE WORLD!" Lionel Messi wrote in the caption of what is now the most-liked post on Instagram

By
Published on December 22, 2022 06:12 PM
Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with the World Cup Trophy after winning the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Photo: Shaun Botterill - FIFA/FIFA via Getty

Lionel Messi is a champion in more ways than one.

The 35-year-old soccer star marked Argentina's World Cup title victory with pictures shared in an Instagram post earlier this week.

One photo shows him holding the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy; in another, he is celebrating with his teammates. The post also features Messi kissing the trophy.

As of Friday afternoon, the post has garnered nearly 72 million likes, making it the most-liked photo on Instagram, as reported by the Washington Post.

Messi officially beat out the popular "egg photo," posted by @world_record_egg, and currently has more than 58 million likes.

The image earned the title of the most-liked photo on Instagram shortly after it was posted in January 2019. Before the egg, Kylie Jenner's first photo of her now 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster topped the list.

The picture, posted five days after Stormi's birth in February 2018, had roughly 18 million likes.

TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty

Messi's social media victory comes after saying he doesn't plan to leave the international soccer stage anytime soon.

After speaking to TyC Sports after the team's win, Messi explained, "I won the Copa America and the World Cup quickly. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion."

The statement was a reversal from what the superstar previously said about winding down his international career. According to The Athletic, Messi had said this would be his final go at the World Cup tournament after the team's semi-final victory over Croatia, leading to speculation he would retire from the national team. "It's my last World Cup," he said.

Sunday's victory brought Messi his long-sought first World Cup title, which he told TyC Sports was "a childhood dream."

"I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here," he told the outlet. "It's madness."

RELATED VIDEO: Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup Behind Lionel Messi in Shootout

Holding the most-liked photos on Instagram isn't the only historic move Messi made this week.

According to ESPN, Messi broke the record for most World Cup appearances with his 26th game on Sunday.

In a thrilling match that went to extra time and then a shootout between Argentina and the former reigning champion France, Lionel Messi scored two goals to help secure the win for Argentina.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The final score was 3-3, decided in a shootout, which ended 4-2.

While it is Messi's first World Cup win, the weekend victory was Argentina's third. They previously won the FIFA tournament in 1978 and 1986. Before that, Argentina had been runners-up thrice, in 1930, 1990, and 2014.

Related Articles
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Clarifies He Won't Retire from International Soccer Following World Cup Title Win
TOPSHOT - Argentina's forward #10 Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his team's first goal from the penalty spot during the Qatar 2022 World Cup football final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on December 18, 2022. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
Argentina Defeats France to Win 2022 World Cup Behind Lionel Messi in Shootout
Captain Lionel Messi, send from left, sits with Angel de Maria, second from right, and Nicolas Otamendi, right, atop of a bus driving the players from the Argentine soccer team that won the World Cup after they landed at Ezeiza airport on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, Argentina Wcup Soccer, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 20 Dec 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina Teammates Nearly Struck by Cables Atop Bus During World Cup Celebration
LUSAIL CITY, QATAR - DECEMBER 18: Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with his children after the victory in the penalty shoot out during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. (Photo by David Ramos - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi Shares Emotional Moment with Sons on Field After World Cup Win — See the Sweet Photos
Football fans celebrate after France's victory over Morocco in the Qatar 2022 World Cup semi-final, on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on December 14, 2022.
Driver 'Violently' Hits and Kills 14-Year-Old Boy During World Cup Game Celebrations in France
Messi Family
Lionel Messi's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
france fifa world cup
After World Cup Championship Loss, French Football Federation Condemns Racism Towards Black Players
From left to right, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi and Nicolas Otamendi sit on the top of a bus during a homecoming parade for the team that won the World Cup tournament in Buenos Aires, Argentina
World Cup Champs Argentina Forced to Ditch Bus for Chopper After Sea of Fans Swarmed Team
Jill Ellis
From Across the Pond to the Hall of Fame: World Cup Winning Coach Jill Ellis Reflects on Her Journey
Antonella Rocuzzo and Lionel Messi attend the photocall of 'Messi 10' by Cirque du Soleil on October 10, 2019 in Barcelona, Spain.
Who Is Lionel Messi's Wife? All About Antonela Roccuzzo
Saudi Arabia's players celebrate the victory during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at Lusail Stadium on November 22, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.
Saudi Arabia Defeats Lionel Messi and Argentina in Seismic World Cup Upset
October 10, 2014: Grant Wahl. The Men's National Team of the United States and the Men's National Team of Ecuador played to a 1-1 draw in an international friendly at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, CT. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Corbis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Journalist Grant Wahl Died of an Aortic Aneurysm, Family Says
Morocco Defeated Portugal, 1-0, Becoming the First African Team to Reach the World Cup Semifinals
Morocco Becomes First African Team to Reach the World Cup Semifinals After Defeating Portugal
Christian Pulisic
All About Christian Pulisic, the Soccer Star on the U.S. Men's National Team
Mia Hamm and Grant Wahl
Mia Hamm 'Heartbroken' Over Grant Wahl's Death: 'Our Game Was Better Because Grant Wahl Was in It'
SI Senior Writer: Closeup portrait of Grant Wahl during photo shoot at Time & Life Building. New York, NY 12/13/2013 CREDIT: Erick W. Rasco (Photo by Erick W. Rasco /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X157340 TK1 R1 F44 )
Journalist Grant Wahl, Who Was Detained for Wearing Gay Pride Shirt at the World Cup, Dead at 48