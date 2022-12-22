Instagram Photo of Lionel Messi Holding World Cup Trophy Is Now the Most-Liked Ever, Beating Image of an Egg

Lionel Messi is a champion in more ways than one.

The 35-year-old soccer star marked Argentina's World Cup title victory with pictures shared in an Instagram post earlier this week.

One photo shows him holding the coveted FIFA World Cup Trophy; in another, he is celebrating with his teammates. The post also features Messi kissing the trophy.

As of Friday afternoon, the post has garnered nearly 72 million likes, making it the most-liked photo on Instagram, as reported by the Washington Post.

Messi officially beat out the popular "egg photo," posted by @world_record_egg, and currently has more than 58 million likes.

The image earned the title of the most-liked photo on Instagram shortly after it was posted in January 2019. Before the egg, Kylie Jenner's first photo of her now 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster topped the list.

The picture, posted five days after Stormi's birth in February 2018, had roughly 18 million likes.

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty

Messi's social media victory comes after saying he doesn't plan to leave the international soccer stage anytime soon.

After speaking to TyC Sports after the team's win, Messi explained, "I won the Copa America and the World Cup quickly. I love what I do, being in the national team, and I want to continue living a few more games being world champion."

The statement was a reversal from what the superstar previously said about winding down his international career. According to The Athletic, Messi had said this would be his final go at the World Cup tournament after the team's semi-final victory over Croatia, leading to speculation he would retire from the national team. "It's my last World Cup," he said.

Sunday's victory brought Messi his long-sought first World Cup title, which he told TyC Sports was "a childhood dream."

"I was lucky to have achieved everything in this career ... and this one that was missing is here," he told the outlet. "It's madness."

Holding the most-liked photos on Instagram isn't the only historic move Messi made this week.

According to ESPN, Messi broke the record for most World Cup appearances with his 26th game on Sunday.

In a thrilling match that went to extra time and then a shootout between Argentina and the former reigning champion France, Lionel Messi scored two goals to help secure the win for Argentina.

The final score was 3-3, decided in a shootout, which ended 4-2.

While it is Messi's first World Cup win, the weekend victory was Argentina's third. They previously won the FIFA tournament in 1978 and 1986. Before that, Argentina had been runners-up thrice, in 1930, 1990, and 2014.