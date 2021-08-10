Lionel Messi Signs with Paris Soccer Club After 21 Years in Barcelona

After 21 years in Barcelona, Lionel Messi is moving on.

The soccer superstar, 34, is moving to France to join Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year contract worth around $35 million a year, with the option to extend it for a third year.

Messi, considered one of the greatest players of all time, will need to undergo a physical before officially joining the team. But Paris Saint-Germain shared a video on Twitter hinting at their newest arrival, with the caption: "New diamond in Paris." They have a press conference scheduled for Wednesday.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner had hoped to stay in Barcelona and sign a new five-year contract, but the club said Thursday that "financial and structural obstacles" prevented them from keeping Messi on the team.

In an emotional press conference, Messi said on Sunday that he did not want to leave Barcelona and "did everything" to stay with the club, including agreeing to a 50% pay cut, but Barcelona still could not afford to keep him.

"This year, my family and I were convinced we were going to stay at home, that's what we all wanted more than anything," he said, SkySports reported. "We'd always made this our own, we were at home. We thought we would be staying here in Barcelona. But today, we have to say goodbye to all of this."

After they failed to reach a deal, Messi said that other clubs started reaching out, including Paris Saint-Germain.

"[PSG] is one possibility," he said, according to ESPN. "There's nothing closed at the moment, but we're talking about a lot of things. After Barca's statement, a lot of clubs showed an interest. There's nothing final but, of course, there are talks."

Messi also indicated that he wanted to move to a rival team like Paris Saint-Germain.