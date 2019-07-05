Image zoom Lindsey Vonn/ Instagram; P.K Subban/ Instagram

Lindsey Vonn and her boyfriend P.K. Subban may have started a new Fourth of July tradition!

In a humorous post on Instagram, the Olympic gold medalist for Alpine skiing revealed that Subban tried on her Fourth of July swimsuit for the second year in a row — this time, an American flag-themed bikini.

“Who wore it better year 2!” Vonn captioned the two photos, the first of herself in the bikini and the second of Subban. “This is getting out of hand 🤣🤦🏼‍♀️ I love my crazy @subbanator ❤️ #happy4thofjuly”

The NHL hockey player also shared the funny switch-up on his Instagram, posting a video where he first tells followers there won’t be any “crazy bathing suits” this year before taking off his shirt to reveal Vonn’s stars-and-stripes bikini.

“Hey guys, just wanna wish you guys a very happy and special Fourth of July,” the New Jersey Devils defenseman started his video, before telling fans to enjoy the day and stay safe.

“We’re just gonna hang out here today, nothing crazy going on, just hanging out with the dogs with Lindsey. No crazy bathing suits,” he added. “I know you guys were all excited about last year and the crazy bathing suits and the nonsense we had going on. Just chillin today by the pool.”

But then he took off his shirt to reveal that he did, in fact, put on Vonn’s suit, before yelling, “Happy Fourth of July. Enjoy the day. Lets go!” and jumping into the pool.

Subban captioned the video, “What can I tell you… It’s become a 4th of July tradition 😂🇺🇸 🤷🏿‍♂️👀.”

Last year, Vonn posted a photo of herself wearing a USA one-piece swimsuit while celebrating the holiday. Afterward, Subban shared a side-by-side photo of his girlfriend’s photo and one of himself wearing the one-piece, captioning it, “Who wore it better?”

Vonn and Subban have been dating since 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards last June.