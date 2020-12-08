Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban's wedding was set to take place this summer but was delayed due to the pandemic

Lindsey Vonn Says Wedding to P.K. Subban Is Still Delayed Due to COVID: 'I Don't Know What to Plan'

Lindsey Vonn is prepared to wait a little longer to say "I do" to fiancé P.K. Subban.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Olympic gold medalist skier, 36, said that her wedding to the 31-year-old star hockey player — which was originally set to take place this past summer — is still in limbo due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"His family is in Canada, so I can't even travel there," said Vonn. "My family is kind of scattered all over the U.S. My sister lives in Italy with her husband, so getting everyone together at this point is next to impossible."

"I don't know what to plan," she added. "We don't know anything. Ideally, a perfect wedding would just be all my friends and family and less of a ceremony and more of a party."

Vonn, who hosts the Amazon Prime Video competition reality series The Pack, also told ET that while she and her soon-to-be husband have thought about doing a small wedding, they ultimately decided against it.

"I mean we're thinking about it but he really wants his family to be there and I respect that," Vonn said. "So we're gonna wait."

Vonn and Subban began dating in early 2018 and got engaged in August 2019, with Vonn doubling down on their engagement when she popped the question to Subban in a cute Christmas proposal — bestowing her partner with his own ring.

Speaking to PEOPLE in October, Vonn said that she and her fiancé have strengthened their relationship during their time in isolation.