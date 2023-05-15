Lindsey Vonn Shares Tribute to Her Mom on First Mother's Day Since Her Death: 'Today is Just Hard'

The former Olympian's mother passed away in August of last year, one year after being diagnosed with ALS

Published on May 15, 2023 11:58 AM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Lindsey Vonn, US Olympian and her Mom Lindy Lund join P&G to kick-off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games 'Thank You, Mom' campaign, with a screening of their Raising an Olympian films on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for P&G Thank You, Mom)
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty for P&G Thank You, Mom

It was an emotional Mother's Day for Lindsey Vonn.

The former Olympic skier posted an emotional tribute to her late mother, Linda "Lindy" Anne Lund, on the first Mother's Day since her mom's death.

Vonn, 38, posted a blank white square with the words "I miss you Mom," on Instagram.

In the caption, she wrote, "Everyone is posting beautiful things about their mothers today… and I could tell you all the ways my Mother was amazing….but today is just hard… and I just miss her."

Lund passed away in August of last year, one year after being diagnosed with ALS.

At the time, a representative for Vonn confirmed her mother's death to PEOPLE. "Lindsey Vonn's mother, Lindy Anne Lund, passed away Thursday night from ALS, exactly one year to the day of her diagnosis," the statement said. "ALS is a devastating disease and one that has not yet found a cure."

The statement added that Vonn "was incredibly grateful for the time she spent with her since the diagnosis and to be there by her side at her passing. In honor of her mother's relentless fighting spirit, Lindsey is dedicated to learning more and helping bring additional awareness to this deadly disease."

In the days following Lund's death, her daughter posted a gallery of touching images on Instagram.

"My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS," she wrote.

Vonn continued, "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand. I am so grateful for every moment I had with her, but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade, and I will forever be inspired by her."

ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a neurodegenerative disease with no cure that destroys nerve cells. When the motor neurons are destroyed, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement, which can lead to people losing the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe, the ALS Association detailed. The mean survival time for the disease is five years.

