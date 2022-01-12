Lindsey Vonn Says She's Still 'Friends' with Tiger Woods After Split: 'I'm Happy' He's 'Healthy'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods dated for nearly three years, eventually calling it quits in 2015

It's all love and respect between exes Lindsey Vonn and Tiger Woods.

In conversation with Entertainment Tonight about her new memoir Rise, the former downhill skier revealed that she and the professional golfer are still friendly, over six years after they split.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are friends and, of course, I'm happy that he is back and healthy," said Vonn, 37, referring to the car accident Woods was involved in last year and his subsequent hospitalization and recovery.

"And, you know, it was a tough time for him," she continued. "So I am just happy that he is back with his kids."

Vonn was married to Olympic skier Thomas Vonn for four years, then later dated Woods, 46, for nearly three years before the two called it quits in 2015. In December 2020, she split from fiancée P.K. Subban in December 2020 after three years together.

Tiger Woods and Lindsey Vonn Credit: Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/ Getty

In Rise, Vonn writes that in her past partnerships, "I didn't like who I became." She explains, "I had a tendency to recede, conforming to my partner's needs and preferences in an attempt to please them ... I wanted someone to love me, to make up for the ways I didn't yet love myself."

The celebrated athlete — who has 82 World Cup wins, three Olympic medals and 20 World Cup titles to her name — also recently told PEOPLE that she's "looking forward to a positive and healthy relationship," and that she has now found joy in spending time with herself.

"I really enjoy it now," Vonn said. "It's nice to be comfortable enough with life and yourself to be alone and happy with it. I feel lucky."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Says "Success Does Not Equal Happiness" While Addressing Her Mental Health

Last February, Woods suffered significant orthopedic injuries to his right leg, including fractures to his tibia and fibula bones, in the car crash, which occurred on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes in Southern California.

Ahead of the PNC Championship last month, the golfing legend said he was willing to accept that he may never reach the same peak performance he did before the accident.

"I think something that is realistic is playing the tour one day — never full time, ever again — but pick and choose, just like Mr. [Ben] Hogan did. Pick and choose a few events a year and you play around that," Woods told Golf Digest, referencing golfer Ben Hogan, who was involved in a car accident with a bus in 1949 that left him hospitalized.

"As far as climbing the mountain again and getting all the way to the top," he added in the interview, "I don't think that's a realistic expectation of me."