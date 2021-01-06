Lindsey Vonn Shares Boxing Video After P.K. Subban Split: ‘What Doesn’t Kill Us Makes Us Stronger’

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban called off their engagement last week after nearly three years together

Lindsey Vonn is focusing on herself in 2021.

One week after announcing her split from fiancé P.K. Subban, the 36-year-old former Olympic skiier shared an Instagram video on Tuesday of herself working out in the gym.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Set to Kanye West's "Stronger," the video featured Vonn doing a number of intense physical workouts, including a boxing session with personal trainer Gunnar Peterson.

"What doesn’t kill us makes us stronger 💪🏻 #2021," she captioned the post, tagging Peterson, pal Dwayne Johnson, and Johnson's Project Rock clothing collection.

The day prior, Vonn posted a selfie on Instagram, writing, "New year, new me." Peterson commented on the photo with fist and arm muscle emojis.

Vonn and Subban, a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils, announced their split in matching Instagram posts last week.

"Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal," Vonn wrote, sharing a photo of the former couple.

"Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know," Subban said in his post. "I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

Both Vonn and Subban added: "After much consideration, we have decided to move forward separately. We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Image zoom P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn | Credit: Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Vonn, who retired from professional skiing in 2019, began dating Subban in early 2018. PEOPLE confirmed their engagement in August 2019, and the following December, Vonn "returned the favor" to Subban by asking the hockey player to marry her in a cute Christmas proposal.

Image zoom Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban | Credit: Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Prior to news of the couple's split, Vonn opened up to PEOPLE in an exclusive interview about looking forward to a "clean slate" in the new year.