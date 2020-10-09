"With COVID, it just feels like there's no good option," Lindsey Vonn, who's engaged to P.K. Subban, tells PEOPLE of planning a wedding during the pandemic

Lindsey Vonn Says Wedding Plans Are in 'Holding Pattern' Due to Pandemic: 'We're Not in a Rush'

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are patiently waiting for the right time to tie the knot.

The athletic couple (she's an Olympic gold medalist skier, he's a star hockey player) became engaged in August 2019, with Vonn, 35, doubling down on their engagement when she got down on one knee for Subban, 31, in a cute Christmas proposal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Now over a year into their engagement, the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its many restrictions have them sitting tight on their wedding planning.

"We're kind of in a holding pattern right now," Vonn tells PEOPLE. "With COVID, it just feels like there's no good option, you know? I don't have a timeline or a plan, we're just kind of going to wait and see. Obviously, his family is in Canada, so I can't physically get to Canada and they can't get here. It'll happen eventually, we just don't know when."

"Neither of us are really worried about when we're going to get married," she adds. "We know it's gonna happen, so we're not in a rush about it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

While Vonn — who hosts the upcoming TV competition series The Pack on Amazon Prime Video — says she and her fiancé are in no hurry to say their "I dos," they've strengthened their relationship during their time in isolation.

"It's been great for us. We've really enjoyed the time together, as much as one can," she says of quarantining with Subban and their three dogs. "When you're living together and you see each other every single day, 24 hours a day, you get to know each other pretty quickly. I think it's been good for us to really find out everything about each other, and I think we've gotten a lot closer throughout the whole process," says Vonn.

The feeling is mutual for Subban, who joked to PEOPLE back in May that he hadn't "gotten sick of her" while in lockdown.

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Emerald Engagement Ring on Red Carpet with Fiancé P.K. Subban

Putting her eventual nuptials on hold might be somewhat of a relief to Vonn, who told PEOPLE in December 2019 that wedding planning is not exactly her strong suit.

“I’m trying to sort it out. That sort of thing is not my strong suit — I’m kinda missing that female gene,” she said at the time of making arrangements, mentioning that she was hoping for a summertime ceremony.