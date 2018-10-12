Lindsey Vonn to Retire After 2018-2019 Ski Season: 'It Has Been a Great Ride'

Lindsey Vonn will officially end her competitive skiing career after the 2018-2019 season, she confirmed on Thursday, Reuters reported.

“This is going to be my last season. Definitely retiring after this year,” Vonn, 33, said during a panel in New York. She continued, “If I could break the record that would be amazing, if I can’t it has been a great ride and I am still the most successful female and I still think that’s something to be really proud of.”

Vonn had previously said she wouldn’t retire until she broke the women’s record of the most World Cup wins, currently held by Ingemar Stenmark with 86. Vonn currently has 82.

The athlete previously told PEOPLE that the 2018 Winter Games in South Korea were her final Olympic games. The competition came after years of injuries and five surgeries for Vonn, who has won three Olympic medals.

“I would just like to be remembered as something more than just a ski racer,” she told PEOPLE in a sit-down at the Procter & Gamble Family Home earlier this year, two days after her final Olympic event and one day before the closing ceremonies in Pyeongchang.

“I’ve tried to be a good role model and I have my foundation and I’ve tried to give back as much as I can, and ski racing is what I’ve done but it’s not who I am,” Vonn said, “and I think I’m just kind of realizing that now, so hopefully people can see that as well.”

My experiences on the slopes have helped shape me into who I am today. I’m confident those same lessons will pay off as I begin to explore what’s next for my career. #ad Check out my Facebook Live chat from today with @ChaseforBiz. #ChaseInk https://t.co/mT7LebBUi3 pic.twitter.com/LTegfv6n8X — lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) October 11, 2018

Wrote Vonn on Twitter, “My experiences on the slopes have helped shape me into who I am today. I’m confident those same lessons will pay off as I begin to explore what’s next for my career.”