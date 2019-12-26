Lindsey Vonn Proposes to Fiancé P.K. Subban on Christmas: 'Can't Wait to Marry You Babe'

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban are engaged — again!

On Wednesday, the Olympic gold medalist, 35, popped the question as part of a Christmas surprise for her already-fiancé, hockey star Subban, 30. The couple first became engaged in August, but Vonn didn’t see why that meant she couldn’t bestow a ring to her partner herself.

“Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone!!” she captioned the post. “On our 2 year anniversary I returned the favor and asked PK to marry me… and he said yes ☺️”

She continued: “We talk about equality but actions speak louder than words. Men should get engagement rings too and this is what PK deserves. Can’t wait to marry you babe ❤️🐻”

In the photos, the smiling couple wear matching striped pajamas as they pose in front of their Christmas tree with their dogs, who are also decked out in holiday garb. Subban flashes his new jewelry for the camera, as Vonn plants a kiss on his cheek in another snapshot.

On Twitter, Vonn echoed her “non traditional” motivations for conducting her own proposal, writing that “women aren’t the only ones who should get engagement rings.”

The gold band Vonn chose pairs well with the emerald ring she received in August when she agreed to marry Subban.

Speaking with Vogue about the significance of the green hardware, Subban shared that he chose the jewel because Vonn’s favorite color is green, and his birthstone is an emerald.

“I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home,’” he told the magazine. “Everything kind of came together on that day. Everyone says the stars aligned — well, it was actually a full moon. I was worried because I knew she would want to be dressed up and not in her pajamas, and it just so happened she had a business meeting, so she was fully dressed up.”

Though she officially entered retirement from competitive skiing this year, Vonn told PEOPLE earlier this month that she hasn’t spent much of her newfound free time working on wedding planning.

“I’m trying to sort it out,” Vonn said of her planning progress while opening up about the Lindsey Vonn Foundation‘s partnership on a new grant with Dick’s Sporting Goods. “That sort of thing is not my strong suit — I’m kinda missing that female gene.”

While she admitted that she doesn’t necessarily miss everything about the sport that made her a household name, she anticipates the day she can hit the slopes again — possibly even with a few little ones of her own racing down beside her.

“I look forward to the time when I can ski and it’s not so much associated with pain for me,” she said. “The last couple years have been a struggle so I hope I get to the point eventually where it’s not as bad.”

Vonn added: “I think I’ll be more excited to do it when I have kids and then I can share that experience with them.”