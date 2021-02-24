Lindsey Vonn Says She's 'Praying' for Ex Tiger Woods as Other Stars React to News of His Car Crash

Lindsey Vonn and fellow athletes are sending their prayers to Tiger Woods after the 45-year-old golfer was involved in a serious car accident that left him hospitalized.

Woods was injured in a single-vehicle roll-over crash on Tuesday while driving by himself on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes. The vehicle sustained "major damage," according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Woods' agent Mark Steinberg said, "Tiger Woods was in a single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries. He is currently in surgery and we thank you for your privacy and support."

In the wake of the news, Vonn — who dated Woods for nearly three years before their 2015 split — and other celebrities showed their support for Woods, wishing up a speedy recovery on social media.

"Praying for TW right now 🙏🏻," Vonn, 36, tweeted.

"Sick to my stomach right now. Praying for @tigerwoods and hoping for an amazing recovery," Justin Thomas, who's currently ranked third in the PGA standings, wrote on his Twitter. "Thinking about his entire family and team, as all of us are sending our best wishes. We know TW is a fighter. Get well soon"

"Praying for my brother @TigerWoods as we all anxiously await more news. Thinking of him and his entire family," Alex Rodriguez tweeted, while Mike Tyson wrote, "Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers."

"Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery," Magic Johnson said on his Twitter.

Golf legend Phil Mickelson wished Woods a speedy recovery.

"We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery," he tweeted.

Jada Pinkett-Smith, who had golfed with Woods just a day before the accident, also took to her social media to send her prayers.

"Prayers up for the GOAT @TigerWoods who was in an accident this morning. Was just with him yesterday. Don't take not even a MOMENT for granted!" she tweeted. "I know you're good because your Tiger within is a beast!!!"

Woods' ex Rachel Uchitel told the New York Post that she's been "shaken" by news of the crash.

"Obviously hearing the news has shaken me up as it's probably shaken everybody up to see that. Hearing [agent Mark Steinberg] say that he's in surgery for his legs is something that really worries me and when you hear a comment like that you know it's true," she said.

"He's an athlete and his legs are essential to his sport and to him being who he is and he's already had trouble with his body up until this point," Uchitel, 46, continued. "He didn't need any more injuries."

Woods — who lives in Florida — was in California for the Genesis Invitational last week and into the weekend. He did not play in the tournament at the Riviera Country Club as he's still recovering from back surgery, but served as host.