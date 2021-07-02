Lindsey Vonn Gets Candid About Her 'Post-Career Letdown' and What Helped Her Move Forward

While some athletes have spoken out about dealing with mental health issues after competing at the Olympic Games, Lindsey Vonn tells PEOPLE she struggled once she decided to end her career in skiing

Lindsey Vonn has found the formula that works for her when she's struggling.

The 36-year-old former professional skier tells PEOPLE that after retiring in 2019, she experienced a "post-career letdown" like some athletes have similarly dealt with after the Olympic Games.

Vonn recounts, "I remember when I won the Olympics in Vancouver, I literally flew a few days later to L.A. I did The Tonight Show, which I left and I flew straight to Europe to start racing again. And so there's really no time to process. There wasn't really a letdown because I just kept going, it was always the same level until the season was over. But a lot of athletes whose season ends at the Olympics, there is a letdown."

"You worked your whole life for that moment and then it's over," the three-time Olympic medalist continues. "And you're like, 'What do I do now?' "

That unknown, which she felt after announcing her plans to retire in 2019 due to extensive knee injuries, can be scary — which is where having a "good support system and remembering what's important and why you do that" is crucial. That she says, "and dogs."

Vonn has partnered with insurance provider Allianz as a global ambassador to help shine a spotlight on the importance of mental health through their Support Dog Squad. The program pairs support dogs with Olympians to help them deal with the "pressure and added mental anxiety" of competing on the world stage.

Vonn, herself, has three dogs — two of which are rescues. Her pooch Lucy traveled with her the last few years of her career, which helped when she was "struggling with being alone on the road."

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn and Lucy | Credit: Lindsey Vonn/ Instagram

"Obviously, it's challenging being an athlete ... being in hotel rooms for months at a time was very mentally stressful," Vonn elaborates. "So getting Lucy was one of the best things that ever happened to me. And I actually brought her to the Olympics in 2018 in PyeongChang. ... Having that support when you walk through the door, no matter if it's a hotel room or your home, or you're in the Olympic village, wherever it is, they're always happy to see you."

In addition to her furry comrades, Vonn says she's also used journaling when in tough moments: "If I wasn't able to talk to a therapist or a friend or family member, I always felt like I could journal and it made things easier for me."

She's proud of the wave of athletes who have become more outspoken about grappling with mental health, dispelling the notion that sports figures can't be vulnerable.

