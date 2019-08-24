Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Step Out in Montreal for First Time as an Engaged Couple

Image zoom

Start spreading the news!

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban were spotted grabbing dinner in Montreal on Friday, just hours after PEOPLE exclusively reported that Vonn, 34, and the professional hockey player, 30, are engaged.

On Friday evening, the pair were seen dining at the Bacaro restaurant in Montreal as part of their weekend of charity work supporting the P.K. Subban Foundation, which helps local children in need, as well as Montreal Children’s Hospital.

For the outing, the Olympic gold medalist, who retired from professional skiing earlier this year, wore a black crop top with a pair of pants and matching heels. She did not appear to wear her emerald engagement ring.

Meanwhile, Subban, a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils, opted for a green sweater and a grey top which he paired with jeans and a statement-making brown hat.

On Saturday, the pair continued to support Subban’s charity by attending a series of special spin classes, proceeds from which went towards the children’s hospital.

Having a bit of fun during one of the rides, Subban shared a video of himself energetically lip-syncing along to the 2000 song “Let’s Get Married” by Jagged Edge.

“@lindseyvonn this one was for you,” he wrote alongside the clip.

The athlete went on to share a photo of the pair holding hands as she joined him for the day’s second ride.

Subban’s sense of humor was also on display when the hockey player first began posting about the couple’s engagement on social media.

“Stuck with me forever! Jokes on you,” he wrote on Friday as he stuck his tongue out at his fiancée.

Subban’s goofy side even came out in one of Vonn’s engagement posts.

“So he finally popped the question,” Vonn said in a sweet engagement video posted to her own account.

“And if you like it then you put a little rizzy on it” he sang, putting his own spin on Beyoncé’s hit “Single Ladies.”

Cutting him off, Vonn explained that this wasn’t that kind of message.

“That was your post, that’s not my post,” she teased.

Vonn went on to share a smiling photograph of the couple sitting together, captioning it, “And finally, a mature engagement pic! 🤪 Thank you for making me so happy babe ❤️💍.”

Opening up about the special significance of the stunning engagement ring in an interview with Vogue, the athletes shared that although they didn’t discuss rings together before the proposal, Vonn’s favorite color is green, while his birthstone is emerald.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” the Olympic skier said. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”

Vonn added that she wants to “wear something green, like my ring, for the after-party” of the couple’s wedding.

But that’s about as far as the wedding planning has gone.

“Other than that, I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it,” she said. “I’m mostly just excited for the future!”