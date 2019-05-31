Lindsey Vonn and Boyfriend P.K. Subban Kiss at French Open and Cheer on Serena Williams

Things were getting steamy at the French Open this week — but not only for the players on the court.

Former U.S. Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and Nashville Predators defenseman P.K. Subban shared a kiss in the stands on Thursday as they cheered on Serena Williams and Novak Djokavic in their matches.

The couple have been busy traveling Europe and were previously in Austria before heading to Monaco and then to France.

Late last week, Subban, 30, posted a video of the pair just before the couple boarded a helicopter, along with the caption “Monaco, here we come.” He also added that they had been in Austria for a whirlwind 24 hours.

The NHL player has been documenting their travels on Instagram, from the Monaco Grand Prix on Monday to the French Open later in the week.

On Thursday, he posted a video to Instagram of Djokovic’s match at the French Open, tagging the tennis player. “I see you too @djokernole 😂😂😂Big W! Let’s go!!!” he captioned the video, which shows Djokovic, 32, in a volley and then pointing to Subban in the stands.

Subban and Vonn, 34, documented their experience at the Open on their Instagram Stories as they watched Djokovic and Williams, 37, compete.

“Let’s go @serenawilliams,” Vonn wrote on her Story, over a boomerang of Williams on the court, along with the flexing arm emoji.

Both Djokovic and Williams won their matches on Thursday.

Image zoom P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn SplashNews.com

Vonn and Subban have been dating since 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Awards last June.

The Olympic gold medalist isn’t shy about her love for Subban on social media, calling him the love of her life earlier this month as the couple celebrated Subban’s 30th birthday.

Image zoom P.K. Subban, Lindsey Vonn Instagram/Lindsey Vonn

Image zoom Lindsey Vonn, P.K. Subban Instagram/Lindsey Vonn

“Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life!!! Your energy and light has changed my world in so many ways and I can’t express how thankful I am to have you. Here’s to 30 and many, many more together, you old man! 😜 #overthehill #babypk,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos.

In another post, Vonn documented the birthday festivities, which included surprising him with an elaborate cake and cupcakes that spelled out “30” and a glamorous night out.

“3 birthday cakes might be over the top but you deserve the world! … now I get a pass for the next 3 years 🤣 love you @subbanator,” she said.