Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Raise Funds for Charity Ahead of Engagement News

More than three years after he was traded from the Montreal Canadiens, Toronto native P.K Subban was back in Canada on Thursday to continue his pledge to help local children in need — and his new fiancée, Lindsey Vonn, was by his side!

The couple, who PEOPLE exclusively reported on Friday are engaged to be married, posed for photos on the red carpet together at the P.K. Subban Foundation fashion show and charity sale, which was held in Montreal at high-end department store Holt Renfrew Ogilvy.

Both were all smiles as they stood arm-in-arm.

Vonn, 34, wore a pair of black patterned pants, which she paired with a chic sheer blouse — complete with billowy sleeves — over a lacy black bra. The Olympic gold medalist, who retired from professional skiing this year after a storied career that saw a record number of World Cup wins, kept her blonde locks down. She did not appear to wear her emerald engagement ring, instead accessorizing her look with gold stud earrings and black heels.

Subban, 30, complemented Vonn’s look in a black and gold patterned button-down shirt and black pants. He punched up the look with a wide-brim suede hat and matching boots.

Image zoom Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban GP Images/Getty

Image zoom P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn GP Images/Getty

The P.K. Subban Foundation was formed in 2014, with New Jersey Devils defenseman hoping to create positive change by “building a community of people who are passionate about helping children around the globe.”

“Our mission is to empower children and families by creating programs that support them during challenging times in their lives,” Subban said on his website. “We believe that the opportunities and potential of our children should not be shaped by adverse barriers.”

​In September 2015, Subban put his money where his mouth was, pledging $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital — which famously marked the largest donation ever made by a Canadian athlete.

The organization has also seen Subban work with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the Nashville Predators Foundation, bringing together underprivileged youth, low-income families and law enforcement in a program called Blue-line Buddies.

In the last four years alone, the foundation has collected more than $3 million.

Image zoom P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn GP Images/Getty

Subban’s event on Thursday night is part of a week of events for The P.K. Subban Foundation in Montreal.

The “PKSFWEEKMTL” began on Tuesday with a hockey camp for 320 kids. A hockey tournament and a spinning class are expected Friday and Saturday.

At the Holt Renfrew Ogilvy event on Thursday, 10 percent of the store’s sales were donated to Subban’s non-profit.

Speaking with the press on Thursday night, Subban praised Vonn for “supporting me throughout the whole summer.”

“Lindsey, she’s a beast in everything she does,” he said, the Montreal Gazette reported, citing Vonn’s own foundation — which just last week, had a camp where Vonn mentored and trained young girls. “I talk to Lindsey a lot cause she has her charity as well.”

Image zoom P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn Rich Fury/Getty Images

Vonn and Subban have have been dating since early 2018 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the CMT Music Awards in June of that year.

Since then, Vonn and Subban haven’t been shy about their blossoming relationship, often sharing their mutual affection in sweet social media posts. As the couple celebrated Subban’s 30th birthday in May, Vonn called him the love of her life.

“Happy 30th birthday to the love of my life!!! Your energy and light has changed my world in so many ways and I can’t express how thankful I am to have you. Here’s to 30 and many, many more together, you old man! 😜 #overthehill #babypk,” she captioned a series of Instagram photos.

Likewise, Subban pulled out the stops after Vonn wrapped up her competitive career at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in February. When she got home, he had covered their kitchen in decorations including balloons, a table spread, and a giant bouquet of flowers. Two days later, he surprised her again with elaborate Valentine’s Day decorations and gifts. “Best boyfriend in the world!!” Vonn responded on Twitter.

Having retired from professional skiing with 82 World Cup wins under her belt, Vonn has been traveling over the summer with her All-Star beau. An adventurous pair, they’ve globetrotted from the Monaco Grand Prix to the French Open, where they cheered on Serena Williams and Novak Djokavic. Most recently, Vonn has been helping him train for the upcoming NHL season, serving as an “extra set of hands on the ice,” recording his workouts or holding a bungee cord to provide resistance while he skates.

“He’s very romantic,” the smitten skier shared in February. “He’s definitely the one.”

This will be Vonn’s second marriage. She split from U.S. skier Thomas Vonn in 2011 after four years of marriage.