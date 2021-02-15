Lindsey Vonn Says the Pandemic Helped Her Realize 'What's Important' and What Makes Her 'Happy'

Lindsey Vonn has found her own silver lining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

While recently chatting with PEOPLE about partnering with YNIQ, Vonn, 36, opened up about "what's important" and what makes her "happy" during a tumultuous time for everyone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Detailing that working out helped her deal with all that 2020 brought, the former Olympic skier told PEOPLE, "During this crazy time, I realized that working out helps me a lot mentally."

"It was kind of what kept me on a good path and was something that motivated me every day," she continued. "Sometimes you take things for granted and, because I've done it my whole life, I kind of didn't value it as much as I do now."

"I think with the pandemic, you realize a lot of things — not just about working out, but generally speaking in life — of what's important and what makes you happy and keeps you motivated," she added.

Late last year, Vonn and her fiancé, P.K. Subban, announced that they were ending their engagement after three years together.

Vonn wrote in an Instagram post revealing the split, "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

"However, after much consideration we have decided to move forward separately," she continued. "We will always remain friends and love each other immensely. We ask that you please respect our privacy during this time."

Subban, 31, wrote alongside his own post, "Lindsey is one of the most kind and caring people I know. I will always treasure our time as a couple together and the many laughs we shared."

RELATED VIDEO: Lindsey Vonn Wants to 'Uplift' Others With Body Positivity: 'There's No Need for Hate Online'

Just two weeks before announcing her split from Subban, Vonn opened up to PEOPLE about looking forward to a "clean slate" in the new year.

"A new year, new hope, full of positivity and just kind of shedding 2020," she said of 2021 in the interview.