The Olympic gold medalist has been hitting the slopes with Jackman and a multi-talented professional violinist

Lindsey Vonn Jams Out on the Piano with Hugh Jackman as They Sing Together in Utah

Lindsey Vonn has found a new ski buddy!

The Olympic gold medalist, 36, recently enjoyed a jam session with Hugh Jackman during a break from hitting the slopes together in Park City, Utah.

On Monday, Vonn shared a video of herself and the two-time Tony Award winner, 52, singing the 2016 Justin Timberlake earworm "Can't Stop the Feeling!" from Trolls, assisted by professional violinist Grant Gardner.

"You didn't know I could tickle the ivories did you... global tour coming soon," she wrote in the caption, before calling out Jackman's frenemy Ryan Reynolds. "@vancityreynolds where you at?! Need some @aviationgin."

Vonn has recently been hitting the powder with Jackman, who thanked her for some expert advice on Instagram, writing, "When world-renowned Olympic gold medalist and all around awesome person @lindseyvonn says to 'tuck' ... you 'tuck'."

In the accompanying photos and videos, posted last week, Vonn and the Australian actor raced each other downhill and hung with Gardner as he skied sans-poles while playing his violin.

Earlier last week, Vonn shared a selfie with Jackman, writing, "This week was Huuuuuge skiing with Hugh. The greatest showman is also a great skier... who knew!"

Vonn's been keeping busy this year after announcing her split from fiancé PK Subban, 31, back in December. The New Jersey Devils hockey player and Vonn had gotten engaged in August 2019.

She revealed the breakup on Instagram, writing, "Over the past 3 years PK and I have had some incredible times together. He is a kind, good man, and someone I respect a great deal."

