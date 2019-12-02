Lindsey Vonn Hits the Gym After Thanksgiving While Watching Fiancé P.K. Subban's NHL Game

No days off for Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn capped off her holiday week with a little gym session on Sunday, and even though her fiancé P.K. Subban wasn’t with Vonn in Vail, Colorado, the NHL player wasn’t far from her mind.

In a video shared to Instagram, Vonn did shoulder presses while standing on a balance board. During the workout, Vonn, 35, had the television on and tuned into Subban’s hockey game with the New Jersey Devils.

“Who says you can’t do it all? … Post thanksgiving grind x watching @subbanator,” she wrote on Instagram.

Subban, 30, and Vonn — who retired from professional skiing this year —got engaged in August. Olympic gold medalist Vonn has dated Subban, a defenseman on the Devils, since early 2018.

Rumblings of a romance began when Vonn was spotted at a Nashville Predators — Subban’s former team — game in April 2018. The pair made their relationship red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards in June of that year.

In an interview with Vogue at the time of their engagement, the couple recounted Subban’s romantic proposal, which PEOPLE exclusively confirmed.

Subban told the magazine of the engagement, “I wanted it to be very personal and about how serious I’m taking it.”

“It’s about us and our family. I kept it close to the chest,” he explained.