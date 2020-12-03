Former Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Admits She Really Hates Cold Weather

Lindsey Vonn made the surprising confession on the latest episode of Cold as Balls from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud

She may be a former professional skier, but Lindsey Vonn, like many people, is no fan of the cold weather.

The retired Olympian, 36, appeared on the latest episode of Cold as Balls from Kevin Hart’s Laugh Out Loud, during which she and the comedian, 41, discussed a variety of topics while sitting inside tubs filled with ice water.

And much to Hart's surprise, Vonn admitted that the circumstances of the interview were not ideal for her.

"Thanks for having me. I mean, I don't really wanna be in a cold tub, but you know, it's cool," Vonn told Hart.

"What are you talking about? There's not better place to be," Hart responded.

"I hate the cold, so there are plenty of places I would rather be than in a cold tub," the gold medalist explained.

In disbelief over Vonn's confession, Hart responded, "Do you understand how backwards that is? Do you know what your profession is?"

"Yes. Which is why I'm retired and I now live in California," Vonn said. "So I could be warm."

But Hart was still confused by Vonn's lack of love for the cold.

"Let's back up for a second," he said. "Your profession was skiing. Skiing is done on this stuff called snow. Snow, last I checked, was cold. So how do you not like the cold?"

Vonn, who retired from the sport last year due to injuries, explained to Hart, "You spend your whole life chasing snow. Like the last thing you want to be in is snow and cold and everything that that encompasses."

Vonn then told Hart that she grew up in Minnesota — which again left the Jumanji: The Next Level star bewildered.

"This is so stupid!" Hart said. "You're from the coldest place on Earth. What are you talking about?"

"I know that!" Vonn said, before revealing that she often wore heated pants by the end of her Olympic skiing career, which Hart appropriately cracked a few jokes about.

Vonn — who is engaged to hockey player P.K. Subban — retired from professional skiing in 2019. She won the bronze in the women’s downhill at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are, Sweden, on Feb. 10 of that year, marking her last race.

Speaking to PEOPLE in Oct. 2018, Vonn said she is proud of her impressive career, despite retiring before she could best Ingemar Stenmark’s all-time record of 86 World Cup wins.