Lindsey Vonn Grateful for Support After Her Mother's Death: 'Love You Always Mom'

The Olympic gold medalist said she is "trying to get back to normal" after losing her mother, Lindy Lund, in August

By
Published on October 4, 2022 01:08 PM
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Lindsey Vonn, US Olympian and her Mom Lindy Lund join P&G to kick-off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games 'Thank You, Mom' campaign, with a screening of their Raising an Olympian films on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for P&G Thank You, Mom)
Photo: Neilson Barnard/Getty for P&G Thank You, Mom

Lindsey Vonn is grateful for those who are remembering her mom, who died in August after a one-year battle with ALS.

In a series of Instagram stories on Monday, the athlete, 37, thanked those who attended her mother Lindy Anne Lund's celebration of life service last week, as well as others who have helped the Olympic gold medalist cope in the days following her mother's death.

"The best siblings anyone could ask for. We all were strong together for Mom and I know she is proud," Vonn wrote, alongside another photo which featured her brothers and sisters, Karin Kildow, Dylan Kildow, Laura Kildow and Reed Kildow.

Next to an image of flowers, Vonn wrote, "Love you always Mom," while the final photo showed Vonn's dog in front of a computer with the message: "Trying to get back to normal … "

Lund died on Aug. 25, one year after being diagnosed with ALS.

Lindsey Vonn thanks everyone for well wishes after mother's death
Lindsey Vonn. Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a rep for Vonn said she "was incredibly grateful for the time she spent with her since the diagnosis and to be there by her side at her passing."

"In honor of her mother's relentless fighting spirit, Lindsey is dedicated to learning more and helping bring additional awareness to this deadly disease."

In the days following Lund's death, her daughter posted a gallery of touching images on Instagram.

"My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS," she wrote. "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand."

The Olympian continued, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her, but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade, and I will forever be inspired by her."

Photos in the carousel showed the mother-daughter duo throughout the years, from sweet throwbacks of Vonn as a child to more recent pictures of both of them.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer.

In June, Vonn dedicated her U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction to her mother, TODAY reported.

Vonn said, holding back tears, said: "She's having her own battle right now with ALS. She's taught me so much about strength and character, and it's because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom."

Related Articles
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 28: Lindsey Vonn, US Olympian and her Mom Lindy Lund join P&G to kick-off The 2014 Sochi Olympic Winter Games 'Thank You, Mom' campaign, with a screening of their Raising an Olympian films on October 28, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for P&G Thank You, Mom)
Lindsey Vonn's Mother, Lindy Lund, Dies One Year After ALS Diagnosis: 'So Grateful for Every Moment'
Brittney Griner, Joe Biden
President Joe Biden to Meet with Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan's Family Members
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole See Beckett, 4, Boomer, 6, Off to Their First Day of School
Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Snap Family Photo on Beckett and Boomer's First Day of School
Olympian gymnast Suni Lee throws out the first pitch prior to the game between the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays on August 5, 2022 at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Olympic Gold Medalist Suni Lee Flips into an Epic First Pitch at Minnesota Twins Game
Sue Bird
WNBA Star Sue Bird Thanks Fans After Her Last Home Game: 'You Guys Have Cared for Me'
Olympians Wheaties Boxes
Breakfast of Champions! Legendary Olympians Who've Been Honored on Wheaties Boxes
Lindsey Vonn, Dan Levy and Maisie Williams
Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 'Getting Older and Being Totally Cool with It' on 37th Birthday
simone biles and jonathan owens
Simone Biles Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Owens '#1 in My Heart' Ahead of Texans Game
Simone Biles
Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens Set Wedding Date and Secure Venue: 'One Step Closer to Forever'
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles 'So Proud of' Boyfriend Jonathan Owens as He Makes First NFL Start
lindsey vonn
Lindsey Vonn Undergoes Another Knee Surgery: 'The Price We Pay to Do What We Love'
nathan chen
Nathan Chen Shares Childhood Photo After Gold Medal Win: 'Couldn't Have Done This Without My Family'
chloe kim, evan berle
Chloe Kim Says Boyfriend Evan Berle Took Time Off from School to Support Her on Olympic Journey
Jason Brown of USA perform his free skating during the figure skating Finlandia Trophy Espoo international figure skating competition in Espoo, Finland, on October 8, 2021. Taitoluistelu: Finlandia Trophyssä miesten ja pariluistelun vapaaohjelmat, Espoo - 08 Oct 2021
Figure Skater Jason Brown Reflects on Publicly Coming Out: 'I Didn't Ever Question My Sexuality'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (12920189q) Wynonna Judd, right, hugs sister Ashley Judd during the Medallion Ceremony at the Country Music Hall Of Fame, in Nashville, Tenn Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony, Nashville, United States - 01 May 2022
A Day After Her Mother's Death, Wynonna Judd Tearfully Accepts Country's Highest Honor: 'My Heart's Broken'
Baron Wolman
Rolling Stone Photographer Baron Wolman, Known for Iconic Images, Dies at 83 After Battling ALS