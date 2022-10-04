Lindsey Vonn Grateful for Support After Her Mother's Death: 'Love You Always Mom'

Lindsey Vonn is grateful for those who are remembering her mom, who died in August after a one-year battle with ALS.

In a series of Instagram stories on Monday, the athlete, 37, thanked those who attended her mother Lindy Anne Lund's celebration of life service last week, as well as others who have helped the Olympic gold medalist cope in the days following her mother's death.

"The best siblings anyone could ask for. We all were strong together for Mom and I know she is proud," Vonn wrote, alongside another photo which featured her brothers and sisters, Karin Kildow, Dylan Kildow, Laura Kildow and Reed Kildow.

Next to an image of flowers, Vonn wrote, "Love you always Mom," while the final photo showed Vonn's dog in front of a computer with the message: "Trying to get back to normal … "

Lund died on Aug. 25, one year after being diagnosed with ALS.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, a rep for Vonn said she "was incredibly grateful for the time she spent with her since the diagnosis and to be there by her side at her passing."

"In honor of her mother's relentless fighting spirit, Lindsey is dedicated to learning more and helping bring additional awareness to this deadly disease."

In the days following Lund's death, her daughter posted a gallery of touching images on Instagram.

"My sweet mother Lindy has lost her battle with ALS," she wrote. "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand."

The Olympian continued, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her, but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade, and I will forever be inspired by her."

Photos in the carousel showed the mother-daughter duo throughout the years, from sweet throwbacks of Vonn as a child to more recent pictures of both of them.

In June, Vonn dedicated her U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction to her mother, TODAY reported.

Vonn said, holding back tears, said: "She's having her own battle right now with ALS. She's taught me so much about strength and character, and it's because of the example that my mother set that I was able to overcome whatever obstacle was thrown at me. Thank you, Mom."