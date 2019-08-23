Olympic Skier Lindsey Vonn Is Engaged to Hockey Star P.K. Subban

Lindsey Vonn and her hockey player beau are taking things to the next level!

Vonn, 34, and boyfriend P.K. Subban, 30, are engaged, PEOPLE confirms.

The Olympic gold medalist, who retired from professional skiing this year after a storied career that saw a record number of World Cup wins, has dated Subban, a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils, since early 2018.

Rumblings of a romance began when Vonn was spotted at a Nashville Predators — Subban’s former team — game in April of last year. The pair made their relationship red carpet official at the CMT Music Awards in June 2018.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told PEOPLE of Vonn and Subban’s then-blossoming relationship.

Since then, Vonn has routinely posted pictures of her now-fiancé on Instagram.

“Thank you for an amazing birthday babe!” Vonn wrote to Subban in October 2018 during her birthday. “You are the best present I could ever ask for ❤️.”

In September 2018, Vonn posted a picture of the couple posing with Kevin Hart at the U.S. Open, and called Subban her “handsome date.”

The two were even featured on the Sports Illustrated Fashionable 50 cover in July of last year, with the magazine calling their relationship, “The Perfect Match.”

“I’ve always been taught to leave my house a certain way because you always represent yourself and your family, or your company and your team,” Subban told SI.

True to his word, that same month, Subban posted a hilarious photo of him wearing Vonn’s swimsuit while celebrating the July 4th weekend.

“This is not a Bieber situation,” Vonn joked that month while talking with reporters, alluding to Justin Bieber’s then-recent engagement to now wife Hailey Baldwin after only a few weeks of dating. “I’ve been married before. So I’m — we’re enjoying every moment.”

“We love each other very much, but there’s no reason to jump ahead and get ahead of yourself,” she continued. “We have plenty of time to figure everything out, so we’re just enjoying it.”

Subban was drafted into the NHL in 2007 by the Montreal Canadiens, and became a fan favorite for his performance on the ice, and off of it. In 2015, Subban donated $10 million to the Montreal Children’s Hospital, inspired by his encounters with people and families experiencing hardships. After several years with the Predators, he was traded to the Devils this summer.

Vonn last dated NFL assistant coach Kenan Smith for a year before the pair amicably split in November 2017. The alpine skier was also previously linked to Tiger Woods, whom she dated for nearly three years before calling it quits in 2015. She split from U.S. skier Thomas Vonn in 2011 after four years of marriage.