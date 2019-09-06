Newly Engaged Lindsey Vonn Shows Off Emerald Engagement Ring on Red Carpet

Lindsey Vonn is bringing her bling to Fashion Week!

Just two weeks after announcing her engagement to hockey player P.K. Subban, the Olympic skier stepped out solo for the Vanity Fair Best Dressed List party in New York City on Thursday. Vonn paired her emerald engagement ring with a sexy sheer black crop-top and matching skirt.

On Aug. 23, PEOPLE exclusively reported that Vonn, 34, and Subban, 30, are engaged. In an interview with Vogue, the hockey star revealed that the unique ring has a very special meaning for the couple — Vonn’s favorite color is green, and Subban’s birthstone is an emerald.

“We never talked about it or looked at rings,” Vonn told the magazine. “But he gave me an emerald necklace at Christmas, and I loved it. I wouldn’t change the ring at all.”

Vonn, who retired from professional skiing earlier this year, previously debuted the emerald ring on the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, which she attended alongside Subban.

Vonn has dated Subban, a defenseman on the New Jersey Devils, since early 2018.

They were first romantically linked when Vonn was spotted watching the Nashville Predators — Subban’s former team — play in April of last year. They made their relationship red carpet official that June at the CMT Music Awards.

“They’re in that beginning stage of a relationship where you can’t get enough of each other,” a source told PEOPLE of Vonn and Subban’s then-blossoming bond.

“I said YES!!! 💍❤️,” Vonn wrote on Instagram while sharing the engagement news in August. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with this crazy/kind/handsome/hyper/giving man.”

“Stuck with me forever! Jokes on you,” Subban captioned his own silly photo of himself sticking his tongue out at Vonn.

Speaking to Vogue last month, Vonn said she hadn’t done much wedding planning yet.

“I honestly haven’t spent a lot of time thinking about it,” she shared. “I’m mostly just excited for the future!”