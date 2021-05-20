Lindsey Vonn was spotted out with the tequila company founder in New York City this week

Lindsey Vonn Dating Tequila Company Founder Diego Osorio: They're 'Getting to Know Each Other'

Lindsey Vonn is moving on.

The retired Olympic skier is dating spirits company founder Diego Osorio, PEOPLE can confirm. A source says of the pair, who met through mutual friends, "It's new and they're enjoying getting to know each other."

Vonn and Osorio, who is Spanish, were spotted arm-in-arm in New York City on Wednesday in new photos published by Page Six. They were all smiles as they walked around SoHo in casual ensembles while Vonn, 36, carried what appeared to be a coffee.

Osorio is the founder and chief creative officer of Lobos 1707, a premium tequila line, with Lebron James and former president of Combs Enterprises, CEO Dia Simms. Lobos 1707 is a line under liquor holding company Mezorio Spirits, which Osorio founded with Chelsea Clinton's husband Marc Mezvinskiy. Osorio has also done some acting.

The new pairing comes just under five months after Vonn announced that she and hockey player fiancé PK Subban had ended their engagement.

Vonn was previously married to Thomas Vonn from 2007 to 2013. She dated Tiger Woods for nearly three years before their 2015 split.

The Olympic gold medalist retired from professional skiing in 2019 after a storied career that saw a record number of World Cup wins.

In a recent appearance on Thrive Global founder and CEO Arianna Huffington's podcast What I've Learned, with Arianna Huffington, she opened up about moving on after a breakup.