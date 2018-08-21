Lindsey Vonn Says She Is Still Cheering for Ex Tiger Woods: 'He Will Be at the Top Again'

Lindsey Vonn is still team Tiger, years after their split.

The Olympic skier told Extra in a new interview that she and Tiger Woods are “friends” after being asked about liking the golfer’s posts on social media.

“I support him,” Vonn, 33, told the outlet. “We’re friends, we congratulate each other… it’s really nice to see him playing so well again.”

Continued Vonn, “I think It’s only a matter of time before he does actually win another tournament… after all his injuries and surgeries… that he has come back and fought his way back… he will be at the top again.”

Woods , 42, and Vonn dated for nearly three years, before breaking up in May 2015. Woods now dates Erica Herman, while the skier has moved on with NHL star P.K. Subban.

The pair have previously addressed their post-romance relationship, with Vonn telling PEOPLE at the 2018 Winter Olympics that Woods had emailed her good luck before she competed.

At the time, Vonn said the two “stay in touch,” adding, “I’m happy that he’s back competing and we’re supportive of each other.”

RELATED: Who Is Tiger Woods’ Girlfriend Erica Herman? Everything to Know

Vonn also opened up to Extra about Subban, calling her new boyfriend an “amazing guy” as well as “upbeat and spontaneous.”

RELATED: Lindsey Vonn Is ‘Enjoying Every Moment’ with P.K. Subban — But Says ‘It’s Not a Bieber Situation’

Lindsey Vonn and P.K. Subban Steve Granitz/WireImage

Subban, a defenseman for the Nashville Predators, and Vonn first stepped out together in early June at the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville, where they packed on the PDA while posing for photos ahead of the show.

In July, Vonn told reporters of her man, “He’s very energetic. He’s always positive, always smiling.”