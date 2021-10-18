Lindsey Vonn Celebrates 'Getting Older and Being Totally Cool with It' on 37th Birthday

Lindsey Vonn is keeping positive about growing older.

"One more trip around the sun … one more year of adventures, work, fun, new friends, old and true friends, hard times, freaking amazing times and a lot of new challenges," Vonn wrote on Instagram, Monday, which marked her 37th birthday. "It's been a crazy year but I couldn't be happier in life and I'm so thankful for all of it. Cheers to getting older and being totally cool with it."

The retired Olympic skier's post included a series of photos from throughout the year, including images of her wakeboarding, posing for a selfie with Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, and hitting the slopes.

Vonn started the year single after announcing her split from fiancé P.K. Subban in December 2020. In May she was spotted out with tequila company founder Diego Osorio. At the time, a source told PEOPLE the pair met through mutual friends, noting, "It's new and they're enjoying getting to know each other."

The athlete, who retired in 2019 due to her extensive knee injuries, opened up to PEOPLE over the summer about the "post-career letdown" she experienced after deciding to walk away from competing.

"You worked your whole life for that moment and then it's over," the three-time medalist said, specifically recalling the feeling after an Olympic Games or international competition. "And you're like, 'What do I do now?' "

She also praised other athletes for speaking out about mental health and the struggles of a career in the spotlight.