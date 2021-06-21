Alex Rodriguez Spotted Hanging Out with Ben Affleck's Ex Lindsay Shookus at Party

Alex Rodriguez and Lindsay Shookus, a producer at Saturday Night Live, have been friends for over a decade

Alex Rodriguez was spotted hanging out with Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus at a Hamptons party over the weekend, PEOPLE can confirm.

Shookus - who famously dated Ben Affleck off-and-on from 2017 to 2019 - and Rodriguez were seen sitting next to each other in a video re-shared by Deuxmoi on Instagram this week. According to Page Six, Rodriguez was attending Shookus' birthday party, where magician Josh Beckerman performed. At the party, Rodriguez was joined by his business partner Marc Lore.

Rodriguez's rep tells PEOPLE that Shookus, 41, and the retired New York Yankee, 45, "have been friends for 15 years. There is nothing there at all."

Affleck, of course, has recently rekindled his romance with former fiancée Jennifer Lopez shortly after she and Rodriguez ended their own engagement in April. Lopez and Rodriguez got engaged in the Bahamas in March 2019 after dating for two years.

Shookus and Affleck broke up in August 2018, though were spotted hanging out together in March 2019 before splitting again in April. Shookus last sparked romance rumors with Jon Hamm in fall 2019, though a source close to the producer told PEOPLE at the time that she and Hamm "have been friends for over a decade."

A source told PEOPLE back in May that Rodriguez was "not thrilled" about Lopez, 51, spending time with Affleck, 48, 17 years after the latter two broke off their own engagement in 2004.

In May, Rodriguez shared his newly-single mindset on his Instagram Story. "I am about to step into a new beginning in my life. Anything that doesn't serve me is clearing out of my life," a text post on his story read.