Lin-Manuel Miranda Narrates Teaser Video for 2021 US Open: 'Everyone Loves a Comeback'

The new campaign comes the same day that tickets go on sale for the annual Grand Slam tournament, which will allow full capacity at its New York venue

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not throwing away his shot — at a courtside seat for New York's biggest tennis event.

The Hamilton star and creator narrates a new campaign for the United States Tennis Association, celebrating the upcoming 2021 US Open, set to kick off in Queens next month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the ad spot, titled "The Greatest Return," Miranda says over footage of some of tennis' biggest champions, "Everyone loves a comeback. A Cinderella story. A triumphant return. And this year, you can be part of the greatest return ever."

"New York is back, and so are fans at the US Open," the 41-year-old asserts.

Lin-Manuel Miranda US Open Lin-Manuel Miranda at the 2017 US Open | Credit: Garrett Ellwood/USTA

After the COVID-19 pandemic greatly altered last year's Grand Slam tournament, it was announced in June that full capacity would be allowed at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for the 2021 Open.

The campaign starring Miranda debuts the same day that tickets go on sale to the general public, Thursday.

"The US Open captures the spirit of New York City in a truly special way," said Miranda in a statement. "I'm a huge fan of the Open. The energy of the crowds is unbelievable. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis center is incredible. I'm proud to welcome new and returning fans to this amazing two-week event."