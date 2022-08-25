Saweetie, Lil Wayne and Pusha T Lead Starry 2022 NFL Kickoff Teasers

The NFL is building excitement for the 2022-23 season with a series of new celebrity-driven kickoff promos released on Thursday.

Set to the backdrop of Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," the three trailers depict a starry pep-rally theme with more than a few famous faces in attendance.

A fresh lineup of rappers, including Lil Wayne, Saweetie and Pusha T, are among those who get the crowd going in the hype ads, which features the tagline, "It Feels Good to Football."

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf plays the piano in a couple of the promos, while actor and rapper Young Dylan, TikTok and YouTuber Frankie LaPenna, Bills mafia member Pinto Ron, pro boxer Ryan Garcia, Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James and New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan all make cameo appearances.

According to an official synopsis, the ads capture "the joy and excitement that comes with the start of the season," highlighting "the sentiment of fans and players in one monumental celebration to officially welcome back football."

On social media Thursday, Lil Wayne and Pusha T gave the trailers their own push.

"Locked and loaded for the @nfl season baby!!! #Kickoff2022," Lil Wayne captioned his post.

Pusha T was not shy about sharing a cut of the promo either.

"The @nfl chose the right one to kick off the season…LET'S GO!! #nflkickoff2022 #tb12," he wrote.

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Snoop Dogg taking the stage, as the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.

50 Cent also joined the party in a surprise appearance, starting off literally upside down to perform "In Da Club" with a bevy of female dancers in a faux party scene.

The 2022 NFL Kickoff game will start at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams. The game will air on NBC.