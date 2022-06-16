MLB Pitcher and LGBTQ Ally Liam Hendriks Made Sure White Sox Had a Pride Night Before Joining Team

Liam Hendriks made sure the Chicago White Sox had an annual "Pride Night" while closing on a contract to play with the team after five seasons with the Oakland Athletics

Liam Hendriks Made Sure White Sox Had a 'Pride Night' Before Joining Team: 'Something I've Believed In'

Liam Hendriks is all about celebrating the LGBTQ community.

In January of last year, the 33-year-old pitcher was close to signing a contract to play with the Chicago White Sox following five seasons with the Oakland Athletics.

While negotiating the terms of his deal, the MLB star asked the team if they held an annual "Pride Night" in June, according to The Athletic.

"It wasn't a demand," Hendriks told the outlet. "It was a simple question of, 'Do you guys have a Pride Night?' And if you don't, that will be something that we need to look into that working out, making sure that we can handle it, because I don't want to go necessarily to a team that doesn't do it."

"It's something that I've believed in," he added.

Hendriks told The Athletic that he hopes others will take part by holding a Pride Night to celebrate LGBTQ fans.

"The biggest thing is making sure that hopefully, it starts more of a trend of other people willing to do it," he told the outlet.

Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox is introduced during pregame ceremonies prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners on Opening Day at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 12, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. Credit: Ron Vesely/Getty

"And then the more people that are willing to do it, the more people are willing to come out publicly and say, 'I'm fine with this.' And I'm hoping it strengthens the resolve of those people who may be on the fence about coming out, that may be on the fence of telling family, friends, peers or teammates or anything like that and fully embrace that," he added.

After raising a Pride flag during last year's Pride Night at the team's stadium, Hendriks says he received a share of negative responses that reinforced his view that Pride Night is necessary.

"Some of the DMs and comments I got were just horrendous," he told The Athletic. "I can only imagine someone doing it and actually having to go through it themselves with already feeling slightly ostracized in a clubhouse where you don't know where people's allegiances lie. That's a scary thought and it's a scary world."

Hendriks said he has "always been very vocal about" supporting the LGBTQ community because "it's just being a decent human being."

Hendriks' comments come after several Tampa Bay Rays players elected not to wear rainbow logos for the team's 16th annual Pride Night at Tropicana Field earlier this month, per the Tampa Bay Times.

Rays pitcher Jason Adam told the outlet that the decision was a "faith-based" one, saying: "A lot of it comes down to faith. So it's a hard decision. Because ultimately we all said what we want is them to know that all are welcome and loved here."

The 30-year-old also told the outlet he and others did not feel comfortable wearing the rainbow logos because "maybe we don't want to encourage it if we believe in Jesus."