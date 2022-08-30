Leylah Fernandez, Last Year's U.S. Open Runner-Up, Calls These Soft Leggings Her 'Favorite' On and Off the Court

The 19-year-old tennis star will play her second match in the 2022 U.S. Open tomorrow

By
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer
Claire Harmeyer

Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 03:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Leylah Fernandez
Photo: Robert Prange/Getty

Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez spends most of her time "perfecting" her game on the court, but when she's off-duty, she has a go-to uniform.

PEOPLE caught up with the 19-year-old rising star — who won her first match at the 2022 U.S. Open last night — at a Babolat event in New York City last week, where she shared her usual off-the-clock look. "I love the Lululemon Align leggings," the brand ambassador revealed. "They're so soft and easy to walk around in; they're my favorite."

The brand's most popular pair of leggings, which come in different lengths, colors, and even a version with pockets, has earned thousands of fans who rave about the buttery soft fabric, weightless feel, and smooth appearance.

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" in Black, $98; lululemon.com

To complete her comfy outfit, Fernandez pairs the leggings with "any [Lululemon] crop top." "They have so many options that feel so comfortable and easy to move around in on and off the court," she said. "They're so cute and I feel confident when I'm wearing them."

Fernandez's go-to pick is the Invigorate Training Tank Top, which she often wears while competing, too. While the athlete seems to favor white, the cropped racerback style comes in 10 bright colors and is made with a quick-drying fabric that feels breathable, supportive, and sleek.

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Invigorate Training Tank Top in White, $68; lululemon.com

Fernandez made a name for herself during last year's U.S. Open when she advanced to the women's singles final, ultimately coming in second to fellow teenage underdog Emma Raducanu. Speaking with PEOPLE, Fernandez admitted that it feels "amazing" to be back in NYC, but despite a life-changing year, she said her "number one priority" remains the same: performing on the court.

"I'm super excited to play in front of the New York crowd," Fernandez noted. "The only difference from last year to this year is that I have more experience, but other than that, I'm just coming in to play match-by-match, keep having fun, learning, and improving."

Despite a foot injury that forced her to miss Wimbledon earlier this summer, Fernandez revealed that right now, her "body, mind, and emotions" are all "doing fantastic." To get in the zone, her pre-match routine includes disconnecting from her phone, listening to her "top three bands" (Journey, Def Leppard, and Bon Jovi), and spending time with her coach, her dad Jorge.

"He knows when to play games with me or when to calm me down and keep me focused on the game plan," the athlete shared. "The one thing that has stuck with me since the very beginning is to always talk with my dad before a match. That always brings me into a good mindset."

Afterward, Fernandez says she slows down her adrenaline with "long showers and good food." Along with deeming herself a "true crime junkie," the young star's Instagram bio reads "Advocate for empowering kids through sports." As she encouraged young tennis players at the event where we met, cheering them on even when they missed shots, it was clear that Fernandez takes the title of "role model" seriously.

"I hope that when kids watch me play, they can see that anything is possible," she shared. "The little Leylah from way back when would not believe that I'm here. I hope that every kid can have confidence and belief in themselves for their own dreams, whatever that is — whether it's tennis or being an engineer. Hopefully, they can keep working, keep believing in themselves, and then achieve their own goals."

Below, shop more Leylah-approved Lululemon items to wear on and off the court.

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Energy Longline Bra, Medium Support in White, $58; lululemon.com

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align Tank Top in Scream Green Light, $68; lululemon.com

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt in Black, $88; lululemon.com

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 21" in Red Merlot, $88; lululemon.com

Leylah Fernandez Interview
Lululemon

Buy It! Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" in Prosecco, $128; lululemon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

Related Articles
Hilary Duff
Hilary Duff Grabbed Lunch in a TikTok Trend That's Too Comfy and Practical to Be a Passing Fad
Serena Williams of the United States reacts during the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2022
Serena Williams Loses to Emma Raducanu in Last Match Before U.S. Open: 'We All Need to Just Honor Serena'
Spanx sale
The Spanx Sale Section Just Got Even Better Thanks to These Cute New Additions That Are Selling Out Quickly
Rothy's x Evian Sustainable Tennis Gear Launch
Rothy's Used 72,000 Evian Bottles from Last Year's U.S. Open to Create an Eco-Friendly Tennis Gear Collection
Leylah Fernandez
Leylah Fernandez Is 'Ready' to Get Back on Tennis Court at Australian Open After 'Surreal' Year
Aerie Sale
Aerie Has Tons of Comfy Bras on Sale for 60% Off Right Now, and They're Already Selling Out
Early Amazon Prime Day Activewear Deals Tout
Get Moving on These Early Activewear Deals Ahead of the Prime Day Rush and Save Up to 62%
Amazon Outlet Fashion Deals
Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Comfy Fashion Deals — and Prices Start at $12
Comfy bra round-up
Beat the Prime Day Rush and Snag on Comfy Bras While They're Up to 74% Off at Amazon Right Now
Lululemon Workout Collection
Lululemon Just Launched New Leggings — and They're Even Softer Than Meghan Markle's Favorite Pair
11 Best Pre-Prime Day Deals on Hanes
The 11 Best Prime Day Deals on Hanes Hoodies, T-Shirts, Underwear, Bras, and More Staples
Nordstrom Bra Sale Tout
Tons of Comfy Bras Are Under $40 at the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale, but Only for a Few More Days
Lululemon
Lululemon's We Made Too Much Sale Is Officially Back — and Prices Start at $39
Nordstrom Fashion Sale
Nordstrom Just Dropped the Price on More Than 3,200 Summer Styles Made by Its In-House Brands 
Lululemon Sale Tout
Surprise! Lululemon Just Added New Markdowns to Its We Made Too Much Sale
J.Crew summer sale round-up
Psst — You Can Snag J.Crew Summer Sale Items for an Additional 50% Off Right Now, Including Jeans for Just $29