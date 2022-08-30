Leylah Fernandez, Last Year's U.S. Open Runner-Up, Calls These Soft Leggings Her 'Favorite' On and Off the Court

Canadian tennis player Leylah Fernandez spends most of her time "perfecting" her game on the court, but when she's off-duty, she has a go-to uniform.

PEOPLE caught up with the 19-year-old rising star — who won her first match at the 2022 U.S. Open last night — at a Babolat event in New York City last week, where she shared her usual off-the-clock look. "I love the Lululemon Align leggings," the brand ambassador revealed. "They're so soft and easy to walk around in; they're my favorite."

The brand's most popular pair of leggings, which come in different lengths, colors, and even a version with pockets, has earned thousands of fans who rave about the buttery soft fabric, weightless feel, and smooth appearance.

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 28" in Black

To complete her comfy outfit, Fernandez pairs the leggings with "any [Lululemon] crop top." "They have so many options that feel so comfortable and easy to move around in on and off the court," she said. "They're so cute and I feel confident when I'm wearing them."

Fernandez's go-to pick is the Invigorate Training Tank Top, which she often wears while competing, too. While the athlete seems to favor white, the cropped racerback style comes in 10 bright colors and is made with a quick-drying fabric that feels breathable, supportive, and sleek.

Lululemon Invigorate Training Tank Top in White

Fernandez made a name for herself during last year's U.S. Open when she advanced to the women's singles final, ultimately coming in second to fellow teenage underdog Emma Raducanu. Speaking with PEOPLE, Fernandez admitted that it feels "amazing" to be back in NYC, but despite a life-changing year, she said her "number one priority" remains the same: performing on the court.

"I'm super excited to play in front of the New York crowd," Fernandez noted. "The only difference from last year to this year is that I have more experience, but other than that, I'm just coming in to play match-by-match, keep having fun, learning, and improving."

Despite a foot injury that forced her to miss Wimbledon earlier this summer, Fernandez revealed that right now, her "body, mind, and emotions" are all "doing fantastic." To get in the zone, her pre-match routine includes disconnecting from her phone, listening to her "top three bands" (Journey, Def Leppard, and Bon Jovi), and spending time with her coach, her dad Jorge.

"He knows when to play games with me or when to calm me down and keep me focused on the game plan," the athlete shared. "The one thing that has stuck with me since the very beginning is to always talk with my dad before a match. That always brings me into a good mindset."

Afterward, Fernandez says she slows down her adrenaline with "long showers and good food." Along with deeming herself a "true crime junkie," the young star's Instagram bio reads "Advocate for empowering kids through sports." As she encouraged young tennis players at the event where we met, cheering them on even when they missed shots, it was clear that Fernandez takes the title of "role model" seriously.

"I hope that when kids watch me play, they can see that anything is possible," she shared. "The little Leylah from way back when would not believe that I'm here. I hope that every kid can have confidence and belief in themselves for their own dreams, whatever that is — whether it's tennis or being an engineer. Hopefully, they can keep working, keep believing in themselves, and then achieve their own goals."

Below, shop more Leylah-approved Lululemon items to wear on and off the court.

Lululemon Energy Longline Bra, Medium Support in White

Lululemon Align Tank Top in Scream Green Light

Lululemon Court Rival High-Rise Skirt in Black

Lululemon Align High-Rise Crop 21" in Red Merlot

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant with Pockets 25" in Prosecco

